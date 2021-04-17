Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath Sings Twisted Sister + Poison Hits on ‘The Masked Singer’

Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath made an appearance on the hit television series The Masked Singer as an orca whale and performed two gigantic hair metal hits: Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" and Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

The most riveting of the two performances was Twisted Sister's adrenaline-pumping anthem, where McGrath made a grand entrance as he was lowered to the stage from a platform that was suspended from the ceiling. Yellow smoke billowed upward and backing dancers contorted their bodies as McGrath belted out the immortal, empowering words originally penned by Dee Snider.

For "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," McGrath channeled a much different energy as the crowd swayed back and forth to Poison's lovelorn ballad.

The performances come nearly one year after Poison frontman Bret Michaels competed on the FOX reality show in a banana costume, and the hair metal icon congratulated McGrath, stating on Twitter, "My brother you did us proud and were awesome on 'The Masked Singer.'"

McGrath tweeted his thanks to all those involved and said, "Orca would like to thank everyone for their love and support while on MS5 [Masked Singer, season 5], he's currently migrating south for the summer. I would like to thank the extremely talented MS5 staff and team for the incredible opportunity... Best of luck, I'll be watchin!"

Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath Sings Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" on The Masked Singer

Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath Sings Poison's "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" on The Masked Singer