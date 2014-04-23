Suicide Silence have just announced the release of their first album since the death of vocalist Mitch Lucker. 'You Can't Stop Me' will further mark the continuation of Suicide Silence and will hit fans on July 15.

On Halloween night 2012, Mitch Lucker crashed his motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol. The vocalist suffered a fatal crash that night, passing away early the following morning. After almost a year of uncertainty, Suicide Silence finally revealed that All Shall Perish's Eddie Hermida had been recruited to fill Lucker's place. Now, Suicide Silence are taking their next step in moving on without their beloved late singer by announcing the 2014 release of 'You Can't Stop Me.'

It was recently revealed that Suicide Silence would incorporate Mitch Lucker's lyrics in their next record, but it turns out the album's title was inspired by Lucker's words as well. "The long and short of it is this," says guitarist Mark Heylmun. "Mitch left behind a set of lyrics with the title 'You Can't Stop Me'. This gave us chills, to say the least, and we knew we had the title and title track. This filled us with inspiration for writing sessions to empower us and empower you, the supporters of Suicide Silence."

Heylmun continues, "We as a band (and producer Steve Evetts) worked tirelessly on this record and I'm not gonna say we can't wait for you to hear it. I'm gonna tell you that you have to hear it. You have to sit and listen from start to finish. I'm not gonna tell you this is our best record we've ever done. I'm gonna tell you this is the record we care more about than any record we've ever done. This is a record that we fought, bled, sweated, and fucking cried over. Go pick up a copy and turn this sucker up to eleven. We couldn't be more excited. Thank you all for supporting Suicide Silence."

Get excited for Suicide Silence's fourth studio album, 'You Can't Stop Me,' coming out July 15. And catch the band's first U.S. performance with Hermida as vocalist at tonight's Revolver Golden Gods Awards.