Boston in the house! Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt held court this past Wednesday (Jan. 29) at Los Angeles' "Soundcheck Live" at Lucky Strike, welcoming a number of his musical friends to the stage for a night of jams. One of those was fellow Massachusetts rocker, Sully Erna of Godsmack.

Backed by a group that included drummer Glen Sobel, bassist Derek Frank and guitarist Steve Fekete, Erna stuck around and jammed with Bettencourt on covers of Alice in Chains' "Man in the Box" and the Doobie Brothers' "Long Train Running."

The song choices gave Erna a chance to shine vocally, as Bettencourt is visibly smiling while Sully hits some of the more powerful moments in "Man in the Box." Erna also handles "Long Train Running" from the freshly selected Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act the Doobie Brothers quite well. Check it out at the 46:26 mark via fan shot footage below.

Godsmack are currently catching a break from the road, but have booked a number of festival appearances for April and May. Stay up to date with their touring here.

