One of the hot sets from the 2018 Reading Festival came Saturday (Aug. 25) when Sum 41 took the stage and finished out the performance with a special guest -- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda. The band concluded things on a high (and powerful) note playing Linkin Park's "Faint" for the crowd with Deryck Whibley handling the Chester Bennington parts.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have a very, very special guest with us tonight. Say hello to Mr. Mike Shinoda," Whibley stated to the crowd.

Fans may remember Whibley was part of Linkin Park's most recent show in 2017, which was a memorial performance with a number of special guests paying tribute to the late Chester Bennington. Whibley performed on "The Catalyst" that night, while Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows and Synyster Gates appeared on "Faint." Whibley more than proved with the Reading performance that he had the pipes to make for a credible cover collaboration on one of Linkin Park's more vocally straining tracks.

Sum 41's 10-song set included such staples as "The Hell Song," "Motivation," "Still Waiting" and "Fat Lip," as well as a cover of Queen's "We Will Rock You," before the group finished out the set with the "Faint" performance. The band is currently in the midst of a European tour, with a one-off stop at Riot Fest in Chicago set for next month.

Mike Shinoda is also playing a solo tour overseas at the moment that carries over into September. He'll start a North American trek in October. See his dates here.

