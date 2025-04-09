Sunfyre Plays Her Favorite Drum Parts

In this episode of Gear Factor, eccentric and always entertaining streamer SunfyreTV plays her favorite drum parts.

At the very least, you've probably seen viral clips of Sunfyre infiltrate your social media feeds. From screaming like Toad from Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. franchise and playing a mix of blast beats and Latin rhythms while dressed like dance-pop superstar Shakira, she's a catch-all drummer with a dynamic skillset.

Keeping with Gear Factor tradition, Sunfyre takes us back to her earliest influences and inspirations behind the kit. As a 10-year-old living in Brazil, MTV Music was a critical gateway to rock, metal and punk. It was Blink-182's "Dammit" that sparked an initial interest in drums, choreographing the music video performance with a friend, air drumming to the Dude Ranch song.

Once she acquired her first drum kit, one of the first beats she played was the basic backing to Hoobastank's big hit "The Reason."

"I always tell people to this day you've got to start with 'The Reason' by Hoobastank because that's the most basic you can get. You want to start with that four-count basic beat. I'm not a teacher, but if I were to be a teacher, I'd just tell them to learn 'The Reason' first," she says.

Sunfyre has leveled up quite a bit since learning that song as she showcases her favorite drum fills and intros from legends such as Mike Portnoy, Joey Jordison and more. While she encourages just having fun and not stressing about nailing every single nuance of a song, Sunfyre does try to get as close to the original when it comes to the likes of Rush and Dream Theater.

Regarding late Slipknot drummer Jordison, the speed of his fills are something that really helped draw Sunfyre into the megalithic masked metal band. "Every time I play Slipknot I'm just drenched. It's a freakin' workout," she says after playing some of Jordison's parts.

And, of course, we couldn't invite Sunfyre onto Gear Factor without one extra request — playing some epic drum parts while screaming in the Toad voice! Did she deliver? You know it!

Thanks so much to Sunfyre for taking part in Gear Factor! You can watch the full episode further down the page.

Sunfyre Plays Her Favorite Drum Parts