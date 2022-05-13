The very first photos of a supermassive black hole inside of the Milky Way were released yesterday (May 12) by astronomers, so we got a closer look at the phenomena within our own galaxy. Muse singer Matt Bellamy responded to the photos on social media as a result of its ties to one of their 2006 songs.

According to the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, scientists previously believed that the hole — which has been named Sagittarius A* — existed at the center of our galaxy, but these images were the first bit of evidence to prove it. The term "supermassive" is certainly appropriate, as it's about four million times bigger than our Sun, and it's located 27,000 light-years away from Earth.

The finding is important because it offers more insight as to how the Milky Way formed, as well as how it may evolve over time.

Funny enough, Muse's third album Black Holes and Revelations featured the single "Supermassive Black Hole," so Bellamy took to his social media to acknowledge the connection. "Knew she’d show up one day," he wrote in the caption of a photo of the black hole on his Instagram.

The vocalist must be fascinated with all things outer space. Back in 2011, Muse were pretty set on the idea of recording a song or filming a music video in space, and even tried to get British entrepreneur Richard Branson in on the gig.

"We’re trying to blag a free trip on it [Virgin Galactic]. I’m going to try to convince Richard Branson to let us make a music video or record a song up there. I think that would be cool. Would I be scared? I think I’ll be alright," Bellamy stated [via ContactMusic].

The recent discovery of this black hole came just over two years after photos were unveiled of the black hole within the Messier 87 galaxy. A Soundgarden fan had actually started a petition to name the hole after Chris Cornell to honor their 1994 mega-hit "Black Hole Sun," but it never came to fruition. And now with this one, we're stuck with Sagittarius A*. But maybe next time we'll get one named after Soundgarden or Muse!