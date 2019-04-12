Earlier this week, the first ever photo was taken of a black hole, named Powehi, in outer space. Whether you found it absolutely exhilarating or terrifying, you may or may not have thought of one of the most famous songs of the 1990s — "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden. Now, there is a change.org petition circulating the Internet to name the black hole after late frontman, Chris Cornell.

After citing the massive success of the Soundgarden anthem, petition creator Giuliana Jarrin says, "I ask NASA, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration and all the astronomers and scientists involved in this discovery, to name this black hole after Chris Cornell. This would be a "surreal" and amazing way to honor his life and his contribution to music."

Cornell didn't just front Soundgarden. He was also in Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, in addition to carrying out a successful solo career. Amongst the four separate acts, he released a total of 14 full-length studio albums, and was featured as a guest vocalist on a number of tracks with a wide range of artists from Slash to Zac Brown Band.

"Black Hole Sun" is featured on Soundgarden's fourth and most commercially successful album Superunknown. The haunting track won the band a Grammy in 1995 for Best Hard Rock Performance, peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart in 1994 and remained on the chart for 26 weeks.

Look at how the photo of Powehi compares to the Superunknown vinyl cover.

Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, via National Science Foundation

A&M Records

Cornell told Rolling Stone in 2014 that the song was never intended to become as massive a hit as it did. "I wasn’t sure if it was right for Soundgarden. I’m not sure if any of us were. Everyone responded really positively to the song, but I don’t know that any of us were a hundred percent confident it should be on a Soundgarden record until we recorded it. I don’t think any of us...thought it would be a single. If you read the lyrics to the verses, it’s sort of surreal, esoteric word painting. It was written very quickly. It was stream of consciousness. I wasn’t trying to say anything specific."

The rock world was speechless when Cornell took his own life just under two years ago. His voice and lyrical abilities were unparalleled, making this the perfect way to honor the legend. Sign the petition here.