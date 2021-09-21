Did You Catch System of a Down’s ‘Chop Suey!’ in the ‘Sing 2′ Trailer?

Did you know System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" crops up in the trailer for the upcoming movie Sing 2?

The second installment of the computer-animated musical comedy franchise about singing, competing animals doesn't come out till December. But rock and metal fans who happened to see the sequel's trailer this summer likely perked their ears at the included 2000s nu-metal anthem. After all, it's kind of hard to miss when sang by an iguana driving a sports car.

That metal-loving iguana is Miss Crawly, the character voiced by Sing 2 writer and director Garth Jennings. The anthropomorphic animal first appeared in 2016's Sing alongside main characters Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey a koala), Rosita (Reese Witherspoon as a pig) and Ash (a porcupine Scarlett Johansson).

All three stars return for Sing 2, joined by U2 singer Bono in his first-ever lead animation role. The veteran rocker portrays the "lion rock legend" Clay Calloway.

The A.V. Club called it "a good opportunity for kids to get into System of a Down and for them to ask their parents who Bono is, because those two topics rarely come up in kid-oriented media anymore."

Other music superstars such as Pharrell Williams and Halsey also make appearances in Sing 2, as does Black Panther's Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti, according to the movie's official website from animator Illumination and distributor Universal.

Watch the Sing 2 trailer below. System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" — the band's first single from their 2001 sophomore album, Toxicity — can be heard at 1:10.

Next holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise returns with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet … in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star — played by legendary music icon Bono, making his animated film debut — to join them.

Sing 2 Official Trailer

System of a Down, "Chop Suey!" Music Video