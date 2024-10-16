Can You Answer the Talking Heads-Hosted ‘Jeopardy’ Questions?

Would you be able to answer a series of Jeopardy questions about the Talking Heads?

Those watching the popular quiz show Tuesday (Oct. 15) had their chance when the members of the Talking Heads were on hand to host a category about the band that was tied to the special 40th anniversary re-release of their concert film and soundtrack, Stop Making Sense.

So how would you do in answering questions about Talking Heads in a Jeopardy category? We'll go by the honor system here.

What the Talking Heads Members Asked on Jeopardy?

Contestant Zoey jumped right in with one of the more higher stakes options, selecting the $1600 question. Tina Weymouth then popped up onscreen with the clue: "Talking Heads was still a trio in 1975 when we played our first show opening for the Ramones at the legendary punk club known by this 4-letter name." Contestant Eamon got the answer correct, but did you?

Contestant Rishabh asked for Talking Heads for $800. Chris Frantz posed the clue, "Stop Making Sense has been widely praised for its no-nonsense focus on the band's performance by this Oscar-winning director of The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia." Zoey guessed correctly. Did you get the director?

Zoey then went with the $400 question with singer David Byrne giving the clue. "The first song we wrote for Talking Heads, this signature track features an iconic pulsing bassline and the twisted thoughts of a homicidal narrator," he offered, before adding the famous line, "Better run-run-run-run-runaway." Zoey cashed in yet again. What was your answer?

Feeling like she was on a roll, Zoey went for the $2000 question. Jerry Harrison's clue was "Ranked No. 28 on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All-Time, this polyrhythmic track about 'letting the days go by' was crafted in collaboration with super producer Brian Eno." She quickly buzzed in and added to her winnings. Can you name the track?

With only one question left on the board, David Byrne once again gave the clue for the $200 category. "Talking Heads' biggest hit was this 1983 song about fighting fire with fire. The title came from an enthusiastic chant heard at a Parliament Funkadelic concert," offered Byrne. Zoey proved to be the big winner of the category with the fourth of five correct answers.

Did you go five for five? See how the round played out with each of the correct answers below.

Talking Heads Category on Jeopardy

About Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense Film

Initially released in 1984, the Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense was taken from footage compiled over four nights at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in December 1983 while the band was on their Speaking in Tongues tour. In addition to Talking Heads music, the film also included a performance of "Genius of Love" from Chris Frantz and Tina Weymouth's side band, Tom Tom Club.

In addition to the four core members of Talking Heads, the live band was accentuated by keyboardist Bernie Worrell, percussionist Steve Scales, guitarist Alex Weir and backing vocalists Lynn Mabry and Ednah Holt.

The Stop Making Sense live album is available through multiple streaming platforms through the band's website. Meanwhile, a 2-CD / 1 Blu-Ray package that includes the film is available through the band's webstore.

A trailer for the film can be viewed below.

Talking Heads, Stop Making Sense Trailer