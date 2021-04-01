Tallah Drop Brutal Nu-Metal Cover From Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

Tallah, one of nu-metal’s most forward-thinking bands, have just dropped a brutal cover from Disney’s Aladdin. The wild track is a reimagining of “Friend Like Me,” originally performed by Robin Williams in his role as the Genie.

An elaborate April Fools joke? Don’t be so certain. Disney villains are some of Tallah singer Justin Bonitz’s biggest influences and his constant interplay between character voices is a staple of Tallah’s debut album, Matriphagy.

Tallah dropped “Friend Like Me” at midnight and teased a five-song EP called Talladdin, though no pre-order link or release date was shared beyond a link to Tallah’s Patreon. The merciful end to April Fools Day will reveal if Talladdin is real. “We just wanted to thank all the awesome people involved in making this happen!” Tallah write. “Thanks to our amazing label, Earache Records for helping fund the project, putting it up on their channel, and just dealing with us, in general. We know we can be difficult to work with sometimes :P We also want to thank Thomas Cucé for engineering/mixing, and Lewis Somer-scales for the album artwork! We had a lot of fun making this, and we hope everybody enjoys it."

“The guy who did Rasputin from Anastasia is one of my favorites,” Bonitz recently told Loudwire about his Disney influences. “Obviously, Scar [The Lion King] is a great one, there’s a little bit of Gaston [Beauty and the Beast] in there. A lot of people are like, ‘I can hit a C6 or whatever the low notes are.’ I’m like, ‘That’s cool, but what if you can do more with your voice? What if you can hit that C6 with six different voices?’ That’s more impressive to me.”

Check out Tallah’s crushing cover of Aladdin’s “Friend Like Me” in the video below.

Talladdin - Friend Like Me (Tallah covering Aladdin soundtrack!)