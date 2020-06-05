Tallah, the nu-core group featuring Mike Portnoy's son Max on drums, are set to discharge their debut album, Matriphagy, later this year. Up first off the record is "The Silo," an unnerving track for which the band made a music video for.

Unlike Tallah's feral five-track EP that was self-released in 2018, "The Silo" is overtly brooding. Powered by a bottom-heavy, chunky riff bearing slight melodic overtones, singer Justin Bonitz delivers an emotive, disturbing performance with a nervous, anxious-ridden timbre. The extreme elements of his voice remain pocketed, making "The Silo" nearly five minutes of mounting tension that offers no reprieve.

"'The Silo' is the lightest track on the album and the first time we've experimented with using more dynamics in our music. This song is a good example of showcasing what else we can do with our sound aside from the raw heaviness displayed in all our other tracks," explained Tallah.

Read the lyrics directly below and watch the music video toward the bottom of the page.

I live to please, and that’s the notion

But I’m pressed for time—let’s make it gold

I’m too good to cut outside—to transform

Exhale with pleasure and let it drop You’ll lie to me, but I won’t know

Until she keeps you under thumb Hold on while I confess in the corner of names and shame

Was it wrong or right? We just can't tell

I live to please—to serve

Some call it HelI, but that’s the sell, yeah

So it rains and pours, and we all get doused You’ll lie to me, but I won’t know

Until she keeps you under thumb

In the back of the cabinet, you’ll find it’s home

When she keeps you under thumb O’ I did what I done, and I can’t undone,

So you got what you got

Don't you want me? You’ll lie to me, but I won’t know

Until she keeps you under thumb

In the back of the cabinet, you’ll find it’s home

When she keeps you under thumb

Matriphagy (which means the consumption of the mother by her offspring) will be released on Oct. 2 through Earach Records. Pre-order the album here and view the artwork beneath the video.

Tallah, "The Silo" Music Video

Tallah, Matriphagy Album Art

Earache Records