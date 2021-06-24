Tantric Drop ‘Living Here Without You’ Single, Announce New Album

Tantric have joined the growing list of bands with new music en route in 2021. The group just dropped a new video and single titled "Living Here Without You," providing the first taste of music from their upcoming eighth studio album, The Sum of All Things.

The song starts with a somber guitar line before turning into a more forceful and defiant track as singer Hugo Ferreira expresses the loss of living without a loved one. The cut was picked to be the band's first single after receiving a huge reception from audiences during Tantric's live shows. Check out the lyrics and the Vicente Cordero-directed video below

I'm wrapped around your finger, that's where you will find

That I can't remember I was left behind

I'm wrapped around your finger like I was before

But you can't remember I'm at your door

Well I can't be the one who sits here all alone

You don't know that I exist, yeah, but I'm home

I'm waiting for you to come around

There's nothing I won't do to hear the sound

Of your voice as it whispers my name

I'm living here without you, but it is not the same

I'm living here without you, it's driving me insane

I'm living here without you, who's the one to blame?

It's the sum of all things I'm sharing with you

I'm remembering this short time with you

And this misunderstanding, well it cut our lives short

There's no happy ending in this story

Well I can't be the one who sits here all alone

You don't know that I exist, yeah, but I'm home

I'm waiting for you to come around

There's nothing I won't do to hear the sound

Of your voice as it whispers my name

I'm living here without you, but it is not the same

I'm living here without you, it's driving me insane

I'm living here without you, who's the one to blame?

You don't have no thought in your body, you've gotta break some

You don't have no thought in your mind, you'd better make some

Caught behind the line of the war that you're never facing

Set free by the truth that was told, you've gotta face them

We'll face them with the sum of all things

We'll face one life and everything it brings

I'm wrapped around your finger, that's where you will find

And I can't remember I was left behind

I'm waiting for you to come around

There's nothing I won't do to hear the sound

Of your voice as it whispers my name

I'm living here without you, but it is not the same

I'm living here without you, it's driving me insane

I'm living here without you, who's the one to blame?

I'm waiting for you to come around

There's nothing I won't do to hear the sound

Of your voice as it whispers my name

I'm living here without you, but it is not the same

I'm living here without you, it's driving me insane

I'm living here without you, who's the one to blame?