Tantric Drop ‘Living Here Without You’ Single, Announce New Album
Tantric have joined the growing list of bands with new music en route in 2021. The group just dropped a new video and single titled "Living Here Without You," providing the first taste of music from their upcoming eighth studio album, The Sum of All Things.
The song starts with a somber guitar line before turning into a more forceful and defiant track as singer Hugo Ferreira expresses the loss of living without a loved one. The cut was picked to be the band's first single after receiving a huge reception from audiences during Tantric's live shows. Check out the lyrics and the Vicente Cordero-directed video below
Tantric, "Living Here Without You" Lyrics
I'm wrapped around your finger, that's where you will find
That I can't remember I was left behind
I'm wrapped around your finger like I was before
But you can't remember I'm at your door
Well I can't be the one who sits here all alone
You don't know that I exist, yeah, but I'm home
I'm waiting for you to come around
There's nothing I won't do to hear the sound
Of your voice as it whispers my name
I'm living here without you, but it is not the same
I'm living here without you, it's driving me insane
I'm living here without you, who's the one to blame?
It's the sum of all things I'm sharing with you
I'm remembering this short time with you
And this misunderstanding, well it cut our lives short
There's no happy ending in this story
Well I can't be the one who sits here all alone
You don't know that I exist, yeah, but I'm home
I'm waiting for you to come around
There's nothing I won't do to hear the sound
Of your voice as it whispers my name
I'm living here without you, but it is not the same
I'm living here without you, it's driving me insane
I'm living here without you, who's the one to blame?
You don't have no thought in your body, you've gotta break some
You don't have no thought in your mind, you'd better make some
Caught behind the line of the war that you're never facing
Set free by the truth that was told, you've gotta face them
We'll face them with the sum of all things
We'll face one life and everything it brings
I'm wrapped around your finger, that's where you will find
And I can't remember I was left behind
I'm waiting for you to come around
There's nothing I won't do to hear the sound
Of your voice as it whispers my name
I'm living here without you, but it is not the same
I'm living here without you, it's driving me insane
I'm living here without you, who's the one to blame?
I'm waiting for you to come around
There's nothing I won't do to hear the sound
Of your voice as it whispers my name
I'm living here without you, but it is not the same
I'm living here without you, it's driving me insane
I'm living here without you, who's the one to blame?
"Living Here Without You" is currently available via the platform of your choosing here and is featured on the upcoming The Sum of All Things album, which is due July 23.
The new album features the band's lone constant member Hugo Ferreira on vocals with bassist Jaron Gulino and guitarist Sebastian LeBar returning after joining the group in 2017. Jason Hartless handled the drums for the record. You can check out the album art and track listing below and pre-order The Sum of All Things in CD and vinyl formats at this location.
Tantric, "Living Here Without You"
Tantric, The Sum of All Things Artwork + Track Listing
1. Alone
2. Walk That Way
3. Twisting And Turning
4. Can’t Find This
5. Living Here Without You
6. Take Me I’m Broken
7. The Words To Say
8. Compound
9. Pushover
10. Ten Years
11. The Sum of All Things
BONUS TRACKS
12. Breakdown
13. Down and Out
14. Whiskey & You