We're back with another nine new rock and metal tours that have been announced over the last week. Plus we have a few more festival announcements, a few existing tour additions and more.

So who's hitting the road? Kerry King leads the way with his first solo headlining run. There's also a wealth of dates that have been announced for Geoff Tate's final run of Operation: Mindcrime shows. And Saliva's Josey Scott is back on the touring trail, heading up 2025's Nu-Metal Revival tour.

There are also new Eagles residency shows, a special Phish New York City run and a lineup reveal for the Hell's Heroes Festival pre-party.

What tickets will you be picking up? See what's been announced this past week.

Authority Zero

authority zero Earshot Media loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - 17

Support Acts: Mad Caddies, Belvedere

Ticketing Info

Gary Clark Jr.

gary clark jr. Mike Miller loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 15

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Kerry King

kerry king Jim Louvau loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - Feb. 22

Support Acts: Municipal Waste, Alien Weaponry

Ticketing Info

Josey Scott

Erik S. Lesser, Getty Images Erik S. Lesser, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 22 - March 28

Support Acts: (Hed) P.E., Adema, FLAW

Ticketing Info

Slothrust

slothrust Photo by Noah Couitt loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 16 - Feb. 8

Support Acts: Weakened Friends

Ticketing Info

Tantric

tantric 2024 O'Donnell Media Group loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 24 - Nov. 10

Support Acts: Rahway, A Ronins Test

Ticketing Info

Geoff Tate

Rock musician Geoff Tate (ex-Queensryche) singing live onstage in 2019. Scott Dudelson, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: March 18 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Today Is the Day

today is the day photo by Hannah Austin loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

X

x 2024 press photo Gilbert Trejo loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 9 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

concert crowd Cooper Neill, Getty Images loading...

* Eagles have added four more dates to their Sphere residency in Las Vegas. New shows have been announced for Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Ticketing Info

* Phish have announced plans to play New York's Madison Square Garden Dec. 28-31.

Ticketing Info

* Eighteen Visions have booked a pair of SoCal dates for December. Taken, Heavenward and Duhkha will open the Dec. 20 show at Santa Ana's Constellation Room. The following night Taken, Lacerated, Ruin and Provoke will open Dec. 21 at Midnight Hour in San Fernando, California.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2025 On the Blue Cruise has been revealed. Set to hit the high seas from Boston to Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Saint John, New Brunswick and Portland, Maine, the cruise will feature performances from The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward, Alan Parsons, Dave Mason, Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas, April Wine, Honeymoon Suite, Wishbone Ash and more. The cruise runs Aug. 22-29, 2025.

Ticketing Info

* The 2025 Hell's Heroes Festival have announced that Riot, Grave Digger, Satan and more will play the festival's kickoff pre-party March 20 at Houston's White Oak Music Hall.

Ticketing Info

* The 3rd Annual 2 Minutes to Tulsa festival has revealed their lineup and details for 2025. Grave Digger, Satan, Tower Hill, Century, Lizzy Borden, Midnight, Helstar, Sacred Rite and more will take part. The festival is set for March 28 and 29 at Tulsa's Vanguard.

Ticketing Info