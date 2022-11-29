Nu-Metal Icons Taproot to Reunite for First Time in 10 Years at 2023 Festival

Welcome (back), Taproot! Fans can look forward to the members of the nu-metal era band hopping back up onstage in 2023, participating in the Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

The news was revealed by the festival's organizers, as the Blue Ridge Rock Fest has become known for staging several reunion shows over its short run of operation. Just last year, Blue Ridge Rock Fest had singer Josey Scott reuniting with Saliva as well as reunion performances from God Forbid, Kittie, Shadows Fall and Union Underground among others. While the full 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival full lineup won't be revealed for quite some time, they not only announced the Taproot reunion but used it as a platform to ask fans of the festival which other reunions they'd like to see.

"We are stoked to announce that TAPROOT will be reuniting at @BlueRidgeRockFest 2023! The Nu-Metal outfit has not toured since 2013, but will return to the Stage for 1 Night Only at Blue Ridge 2023. Taproot first broke out in the early 2000s with Gold-certified records Gift and Welcome, as well as back to back Ozzfest Tours," stated the Blue-Ridge Rock Fest organizers.

The band's most recent lineup included original members Stephen Richards (singer-guitarist) and Phil Lipscomb (bass) playing alongside drummer Dave Coughlin and lead guitarist Dave Lizzo. It is not known if that will be the lineup for this performance or if the band will bring back original members Jarrod Montague and Mike DeWolf.

Over the course of their career, Taproot released six studio albums, with the most recent being 2012's The Episodes. While 2000's Gift album generated a lot of buzz for the band, their highest charting album was the 2002 sophomore set Welcome which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. Welcome just turned 20 this past October.

By the wording of the Blue Ridge Rock Fest announcement, it appears as though the reunion will be a one-off performance rather than a full-on tour.

Stay up to date with the Blue Ridge Rock Fest's continued artist reveals for 2023 and get ticketing information at their website.