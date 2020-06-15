A Tattoo Shop Is Covering Up Racist, Hate + Gang Symbols for Free

It's a big decision to get something permanently marked on your skin for the rest of your life. Sometimes people end up regretting them but don't always have the means of getting them covered up. A tattoo shop called the Gallery X Art Collective in Kentucky is offering coverups of racist, hate and gang-related symbols for free.

The parlor posted the offer on their Facebook a few weeks ago following the murder of George Floyd. "Gallery X Art Collective would like to extend the offer to change your future in becoming a better person," the post reads. "If it is hate related, in any way, we will schedule you a day to come get it cover up for free, at the artists choosing."

The designs will be left up to tattoo artists Jeremiah Swift and Ryun King. "If you feel it’s time to change your hate, or have been reformed but been too broke to cover your mistake of a tattoo, come see me you’ll get a class tattoo for free that can start your path to being the person you were meant to be."

Since the post was made, over 30 appointment requests have been received at the shop. They are accepting requests from everyone, regardless of where they are from.

"Having anything hate related is completely unacceptable," King told CNN. "A lot of people when they were younger just didn't know any better and were left with mistakes on their bodies. We just want to make sure everybody has a chance to change."

So far, Swift and King have covered up symbols such as swastikas and confederate flags, like the one a woman named Jennifer Tucker used to have.

"I just needed to get that symbol of hatred off of my body. Every time I attend a group meeting or protest, I make a new friend. And I don't want to be standing next to them with a confederate flag on my leg," she explained. "It feels so amazing, it's life changing. I knew I had to do it, to be an example for other people who were in the same position. There's not a whole lot I can do, but this is something I can do to spread love, not hate."