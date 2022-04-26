Tattoo the Earth Festival Returns After 20 Years – 2022 Lineup Revealed

The calendar says 2022, not 2002, but fans will get a sense of deja vu when the Tattoo the Earth festival returns to the festival lineup this summer. The popular heavy music meets tattoo art festival ran over three years from 2000-2002, featuring some of the top names in heavy music, and the return single-day event in 2022 has well-established metal heroes Anthrax and Black Label Society sitting atop the bill.

Rather than a touring festival, Tattoo the Earth returns as a single-day destination event with fans set to flock to The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts on Aug. 27 to take in this special festival return.

Put on by MassConcerts and tour founder Scott Alderman, the 2022 music lineup for Tattoo the Earth will feature not only Anthrax and Black Label Society, but also Hatebreed, At the Gates, Municipal Waste, Enforced and many more bands that have yet to be announced.

In addition, as the festival name implies, there will be a tattoo village hosted by Zaza Ink — one of the leading tattoo shops in Massachusetts — and a festival village, which will include piercing, body painting, art events, contests and more. Food trucks and a Bacon & Bourbon tent will also be on site.

"When I wrote 'Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo The Earth Tour,' I never imagined it would bring the show back to life," says Tattoo The Earth founder Scott Alderman. "Doing the show with the original promoter, Mass Concerts, and having Hatebreed on the bill, who were one of the 2000 tour breakout bands, is going to make for an amazing event."

Pre-sale tickets for Tattoo the Earth 2022 will go on sale this Wednesday (April 27) at 10AM ET with the code "TTE2022." Head here to get your tickets. And there will also be a general public on-sale this Friday (April 29) at 10AM ET at this location.

2022 Tattoo the Earth Festival Lineup

Tattoo the Earth Festival / MassConcerts Tattoo the Earth Festival / MassConcerts loading...