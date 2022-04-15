Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has been posthumously featured on "Guess I'll Go Away," a Johnny Winter cover song by his brother Edgar Winter.

The song appears on Edgar's new album, Brother Johnny, which features an array of guests, including Ringo Starr, Michael McDonald, Joe Walsh, Steve Lukather, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Joe Bonamassa and Gregg Bissonette, as well as the aforementioned Hawkins.

The record serves as a tribute to Johnny Winter, Edgar's older brother who died in 2014 and, sadly, Hawkins unexpectedly died hours before a Foo Fighters concert in Columbia on March 25, which makes his appearance on "Guess I'll Go Away" rather poignant.

"He said, 'I just wanna get out there and rock,' and rock he did... I listened to it last night and couldn't help but cry," Winter told Rolling Stone. "It's a song about the lure of sex, the danger of drugs, and the love of rock 'n' roll," he continued, and further explained, "Johnny wrote it around the time of his first rehab, and it expresses feelings almost everyone I know has been through in one way or another. I would guess (like most all musicians) Taylor couldn't help but identify with it."

"All I know is he put his whole heart and soul into it, and I am so sad that I never found a way to thank him properly as he so deeply and profoundly deserved. The name of the song is 'Guess I'll Go Away.' Now, both Johnny and Taylor have gone a way no one can know, but which we all one day must travel. Although I know Johnny has departed this world, I still think of and speak to him every day, and will now see Taylor's face alongside his," Winter concluded.

The song first appeared on the 1970 album Johnny Winter And, the fourth studio album by Johnny Winter and, although Hawkins and Edgar never met in person, the cover version has such palpable energy that it feels as if the two cut it live in the studio. Hawkins even refused to accept any financial compensation for guesting on the track.

Listen to "Guess I'll Go Away" further down the page.

Following news of Hawkins' tragic passing, countless musicians flooded social media with tributes to the drummer and warmly remembered his giving spirit and radiant personality. He was just 50 years old.

Edgar Winter, "Guess I'll Go Away" (Johnny Winter Cover) Lyrics (via AZLyrics)

Hey,

Can't stop thinking about you

Wondering why you're not around

Can't keep doing without you

Pack my things and leave this town

I've been thinking about you

Can't keep doing without you

Getting tired, not feeling better Ain't got time to show you

Girl, how well I know you I guess I'll go away Hey, hey, hey Can't keep waiting on you

Time passes, I want you more

Time to jump upon you

Darling what are you wating for

Can't keep waiting on you

I'm gonna jump upon you

Getting time for revolution Hey! Ain't got time for playing

Just like I've been saying

I guess I'll go away Hey! Ain't gonna put me through it

I don't have to live this way

You can't hold me to it

Gonna make my get away

Ain't gonna put me through it

You can't hold me to it

Can't get no satisfaction Everything you're doing

Drivin' me to ruin I guess I'll go away Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey

Edgar Winter, "Guess It'll Go Away" ft. Taylor Hawkins (Johnny Winter cover)