Taylor Swift Slams Blur/Gorillaz Frontman Over Songwriting Comment

Whether you're a Taylor Swift fan or not, one thing the singer won't tolerate is being accused of not writing her own songs. Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn crossed this line, and the singer has slammed him over his comments about her songwriting.

Albarn recently did an interview with the Los Angeles Times, and when Swift was brought up by the interviewer as an example of a modern musician who's also an "excellent songwriter," the rocker didn't hold back on his sentiments.

"She doesn't write her own songs," he declared.

The interviewer then argued that she co-writes her music.

"That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great," Albarn responded.

"And some of the greatest singers — I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there. I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional."

Upon seeing the LA Times' tweet about the interview, Swift replied to Albarn's remarks, and tagged him in the post.

"I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. Wow," she wrote. "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Albarn, in turn, apologized for his words from his own account.

"I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand," he responded.

Producer Jack Antonoff, who also sings for the band Bleachers, expressed his own feelings about Albarn's comments on his Twitter.

"I’ve never met Damon Albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs Taylor writes and brings in. Herb," he said. "If you were there... cool... go off. If not... maybe... shut the fuck up?"