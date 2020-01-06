Hollywood award shows have taken some criticism in recent years with many award winners using their platform to share their political views in hopes of influencing opinion and action. During last night's Golden Globes, host and comedian Ricky Gervais called out the practice during his opening monologue, which has drawn raves from conservative musician Ted Nugent.

Gervais has become a popular host for the ceremony, often not holding back on his jabs all in the name of humor and sometimes making a point. During the open of the show, he offered, "If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Nugent weighed in on the monologue, and in particular Gervais' political speech commentary, via his social media Monday morning (Jan. 6). "Stop the presses! MayDay mayDay! Emergency all hands on deck! A phenomenal unprecedented ray of truth logic commonsense and honesty from Hollywood! 21 gun salute Ricky!," wrote Nugent.

He added, "Comedian Ricky Gervais is my new hero from last night's Golden Globes! He said to the denial addicted fakeworld idiot actors in attendance: 'If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You're in no position to lecture the public about anything,' he said. 'You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.' Amen."

See Gervais' monologue in the player below.

Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes Monologue