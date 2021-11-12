Ted Nugent Releases Pro-Gun Rallying Cry ‘Come and Take It’

Ted Nugent has just released a pro-gun rallying cry called “Come and Take It.” The track is Nugent’s first single from the upcoming album Detroit Muscle.

The conservative rocker’s support for gun rights has been front-and-center in Nugent’s persona for many years, giving him a strong following with the 2A crowd while garnering criticism from gun control and anti-gun activists. Regardless of whatever political polarization exists, Nugent’s status as a guitar master is essentially undisputed, and Ted lets his axe wail in “Come and Take It.”

“Being the all-time gonzo progenitor of love songs that I am, it is only fitting that I unleash the All-American defiant battle hymn from we the people to punks who dare tread on us,” Nugent says. “Do you feel the love! Come and take it at your own risk.”

As for his Detroit Muscle album, Nugent adds, “The mighty Motor City is forever globally known as the epicenter of the ultimate high energy soul-music firestorm, and everybody desperately needs a sucker punch of Detroit Muscle now more than ever. Relax, it's good for you.”

Check out the lyrics for “Come and Take It” below. [via Genius]

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it Come and take it

Come and take it

Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Welcome back to the Concord bridge Don't you even try it don't you tread on me

You can do or die it in the land of the free

Come and take it

Come and take it

No more kings no tyrants no more jackboot thugs

We will unleash violence for the freedom that we love Come and take it

I dare ya

Come and take it

Come and take it

Good luck

Come and take it Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Welcome to the Concord bridge

Come and take it

Go ahead and try go ahead and die

Come and take it

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Come and take it

Hey hey no way

Come and take it

I dare you I dare you

Come and take it

Good luck good luck

Come and take it

Yeeeaaah!!! Come and take it

You fuck

Watch the lyric video for “Come and Take It” below. Detroit Muscle will be released on April 29. Fans can pre-order the album here.

Ted Nugent, " Come And Take It" Lyric Video

Pavement Music