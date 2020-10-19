Ted Nugent Calls Trump ‘The Greatest President of Our Lifetime’ + Performs National Anthem at Rally

Ted Nugent performed at a rally for President Trump over the weekend, jamming “The Star Spangled Banner” and calling Trump “the greatest president of our lifetime.”

The Motor City Madman has become as well-known for his conservative political views as his music. The musician famously joined Kid Rock and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin at the White House in 2017 and was once investigated by the Secret Service for a comment against then-President Barack Obama. "If Barack Obama becomes the President in November again, I will either be dead or in jail by this time next year,” Nugent claimed.

"God bless real Michigan. God bless real America. God bless the greatest president in our lifetime, Donald Trump,” Nugent said to a packed Michigan rally. “We will make America great again, and we will make Michigan great again, won't we? Live it up, have a great hunting season, kill lots of shit.”

Nugent followed up his speech with an heavily distorted version of “The Star Spangled Banner,” receiving a large applause from the crowd.

“Donald Trump was sent here by God. Just like our founding fathers were touched by divine intervention,” Nugent recently told LondonRealTV. “Because man was not created to live under the control of kings and emperors and tyrants. We need to shoot the kings and the emperors and the tyrants. They’re bad people. They think they have authority over free people, and they’re wrong.”