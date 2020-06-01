See Teenage Chester Bennington Sing Nirvana’s ‘Polly’

Nirvana were one of those bands that had such a large impact that just about everyone has covered at least one song from their catalog. While not an actual cover, Grey Daze have posted a video of a teenage Chester Bennington singing Nirvana's "Polly."

The video shows a group of people sitting around and jamming, with a curly-haired Bennington nodding and singing along to the song, which was featured on Nirvana's legendary 1991 album Nevermind. Watch the clip below.

Grey Daze are the band that Bennington was in prior to Linkin Park. With two releases in the '90s, the group has another album — Amends — on the way, which features reworked tracks that the late vocalist sang on, as well as a star-studded lineup of guest appearances. The release is slated for June 26 via Loma Vista Recordings.