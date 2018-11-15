Tengger Cavalry fans will be getting more bang for their buck this fall as the band is set to playing two sets nightly on their upcoming run. Each night, the band will play an hour-long set of World Music, Mongolian folk and light acoustic jazz, with their second hour-long set coming after a break with the music turning heavier with a set dedicated to nomadic metal.

Frontman Nature G says, "On our fourth North American headline tour, we will showcase two sets every night, featuring both traditional Mongolian folk music (inspired by the success of our Carnegie Hall performance), and brutal, heavy nomadic metal songs. The goal is for us to broaden the musical minds of our audiences on this tour."

The trek launches Nov. 20 in Philadelphia at Kung Fu Necktie and continues through Dec. 23 at Brooklyn's Brooklyn Bazaar. All tour dates for this special run can be viewed below and for ticketing information head here.

The band is also promoting their 2018 album Cian Bi, which can be purchased via Amazon, iTunes and GooglePlay.

Tengger Cavalry 2018 Tour Dates

Nov. 20 - Philadelphia, Penn.. @ Kung Fu Necktie

Nov. 22 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Mavericks

Nov. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Hard Luck

Nov. 24 - Québec City, Quebec @ La Source De La Martiniere

Nov. 25 - Cambridge, Mass. @ Sonia

Nov. 26 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Evening Star Concert Hall

Nov. 27 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Spirit

Nov. 28 - Canton, Ohio @ Buzzbin

Nov. 29 - Lexington, Ky. @ Cosmic Charlie's

Dec. 1 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Cactus Club

Dec. 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ Sleeping Village

Dec. 3 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Dec. 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Record Bar

Dec. 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall

Dec. 6 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Dec. 9 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Dec. 10 - Portland, Ore. @ Tonic

Dec. 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom Of The Hill

Dec. 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Dec. 14 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red

Dec. 16 - Dallas, Texas @ Three Links

Dec. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

Dec. 19 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Basement

Dec. 20 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506

Dec. 21 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Lizard Lounge

Dec. 22 - Sparrows Point, Md. @ Yulefest @ Sparta Inn

Dec. 23 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bazaar

