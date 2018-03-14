In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 14, 2018:

- The 2018 Las Rageous Festival has swapped out one major band for another. Ghost have bowed out of the festival, citing "unforeseen production delays" for their absence, but A Day to Remember have agreed to step in. The festival lineup includes Judas Priest, Five Finger Death Punch, A Perfect Circle and more. For festival and ticketing details, click here.

- Unearth have inked a new label deal with Century Media Records and they'll soon enter the studio to start work on a new disc. The band has tapped Will Putney to produce the album, while Killswitch Engage's Adam Dutkiewicz will lend his talents recording drums for the effort. A late summer/early fall release for the disc is expected. Look for the band playing the Vans Warped Tour this summer.

- Trivium will break away from their touring with Bullet for My Valentine to headline a few shows on the side. Toothgrinder and '68 will be on board for select dates. See the newly announced shows here.

- With this being the last year of the Vans Warped Tour, there is more focus than ever on the run. That includes the making of a new four-part series that is currently in works to coincide with the festival's 25th anniversary in 2019. Variety reports that Anthem Films, Dola Media Group and Warped are teaming up for the series, which centers on the legacy of the tour. Director DJ Brawner reveals that it's his hope to speak with many of the tour's famous alums about their Warped stories.

- Brendon Small has lent his skills as the writer and director for Nekrogoblikon's new video for "Dressed as Goblins." Take a look at the video for the song right here.

- Primordial have released the new video for "Exile Among the Ruins" from their album of the same name. “This is a simple story. A soldier’s fate that has happened around the world many times and will continue to do so. It is set in Ireland about 100 years ago. Nothing more and nothing less. They are the Ghosts. We are the Ruins,” state the band of the video, which can be viewed here.

- A new trailer has been released for the upcoming third season of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip. Watch the trailer here and mark April 8 on your schedule for the start of the new season on AXS TV.

- Joe Perry has announced a trio of Boston-area "Joe Perry and Friends" shows for April. Stops include Boston (April 18, House of Blues), Hampton Beach, N.H. (April 19, Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom) and Atlantic City, N.J. (April 20, Music Box at Borgata), with Brad Whitford and Gary Cherone among those joining the fun. Perry is promoting his Sweetzerland Manifesto solo album. Visit Perry's website for ticketing details.

- Living Colour's Corey Glover will be playing a series of solo dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Hymns album. Stay up to date on his touring at this location.

- Rock on, Mr. Smalls! Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls have released a new video for his song, "It Don't Get Old" from the Smalls Change album (due April 13). Watch the clip here. The studio version of the song features guest turns from Peter Frampton and Waddy Wachtel.

- Epic Death and Scrollkeeper are the first bands announced for an April 1 "Thrash Out Cancer" benefit to help out ailing Warbeast and Rigor Mortis vocalist Bruce Corbitt, who has been battling esophageal cancer. The concert will take place at the Acadia Bar & Grill in Houston, Texas. Those unable to attend may still donate to help Corbitt out with his medical bills here.

- Tengger Cavalry have released a new video for their song "Electric Shaman." Watch the psychedelic-looking clip right here.