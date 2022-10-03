Tennis Legends Venus + Serena Williams Love Alice in Chains, Take Photos With Band at Show

A lot of people are fans of Alice in Chains, but did you know that tennis' very own sister pair, Venus and Serena Williams, love the Seattle band as well? They made an appearance at Alice's recent show in West Palm Beach, Fla., and took photos with them too.

The rockers, who recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their beloved sophomore album Dirt, are currently on the road with Bush and Breaking Benjamin. They played the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach over the weekend on Oct. 1, where the Williams sisters were in attendance.

"Excellence personified. So honored to have the Williams sisters, Serena Williams and Venus Williams, attend our show in West Palm Beach," frontman William DuVall wrote in the caption of a photo he posted with the athletes. "So great to see them rocking out down front and sidestage. Even better to find that they're so cool and down to Earth as people. Like meeting long lost cousins at a family gathering, only they just happen to be, in my opinion, the best to ever grace a tennis court, as well as being genuine AIC fans. Awesome night."

Bassist Mike Inez posted a picture with the sisters from the night as well, writing, "Venus Williams stood in the front of us singing all the songs and Serena Williams was on the side with my bass tech. Seemed like everyone needed to rock the fuck out after Hurricane Ian blew through."

Jerry Cantrell also posted his own collection of pictures, and noted in the caption that they were "graced with the presence" of the sisters. See all three musicians' posts below.

Serena Williams definitely seems to have a love for rock music, revealing during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance in 2021 her Green Day superfandom, often requesting that the band play the deeper cut "Disappearing Boy" at shows she was able to attend. Both sisters were also in attendance for Pearl Jam's recent concert at Madison Square Garden, which took place on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Eddie Vedder gave the duo a shout-out and handed them a tambourine.

Alice's tour picks back up tomorrow night (Oct. 4) in Charlotte, N.C. and concludes later in the week in Mansfield, Mass. Get tickets through this link.