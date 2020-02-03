Hope you like it heavy, because Testament are bringing a thunderous lineup along with them on their spring 2020 headline tour. The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste and Meshiaak will join the thrash titans on a killer bill.

The 30-date tour will start April 20 in Phoenix, with the band making their way into Mexico and Canada too during the run. The final show of the trek comes on May 28 in Anaheim, California.

"I’m super excited about Testament’s tour with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste," states guitarist Alex Skolnick. "As much as we’ve enjoyed touring with bands who emerged before us, from our own time period and slightly later eras, it will be a fresh experience to share the bill with these two, both of whom formed in the new millennium, each with a unique perspective and a sound unlike anyone else. It’ll be a fun night of music. Don’t miss it!"

Bassist Steve Di Giorgio adds, "The new album, Titans of Creation, comes out on April 3. We are going to be on the road in the USA and Canada in April and May. We hope to see all your thrashers out there. Come out and check out the new record and show! Metal forever!"

Drummer Gene Hoglan comments, "Hey everybody! I am here to tell you that the new Testament album which drops on April 3 called Titans of Creation has to be one of our best records of all time. Every Testament fan out there has to pick this one up cause I believe that everybody is going to love this one like crazy. Right on! We'll see you out on the road on all the dates we have lined. See you soon!"

The Black Dahlia Murder are also in the process of finishing a new album, while Municipal Waste are supporting The Last Rager EP, which arrived last fall. Openers Meshiaak are promoting their Mask of All Misery set.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 7) at 10AM local time. Head here for ticketing info and special package options.

Testament / The Black Dahlia Murder / Municipal Waste / Meshiaak 2020 Tour

Apr. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Apr. 21 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey

Apr. 23 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Apr. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Apr. 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Apr. 28 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Apr. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Apr. 30 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 02 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ^

May 05 - Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 06 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

May 07 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 08 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 09 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 10 - Montreal, Quebec @ M'Telus

May 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Hall

May 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

May 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's Hall

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple ^

May 16 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

May 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

May 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

May 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 22 - Portland, Calif. @ Roseland Theater

May 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theater *

May 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox *

May 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Punk Rock Bowling + Festival +

May 26 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 27 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

* MUNICIPAL WASTE not appearing

^ Festival - TESTAMENT only

+ Festival - MUNICIPAL WASTE only