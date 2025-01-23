Megadeth have had their fair share of top notch guitarists over the years and there was the possibility at one point of another thrash legend stepping into the band for them. That would be Testament's Alex Skolnick, who revealed that at one point he was the band's standby fill-in.

The revelation came from Skolnick during a chat with Eonmusic in which he was discussing Metal Allegiance and having the opportunity to play with iconic musicians from other bands.

As talk of playing alongside Marty Friedman transitioned to a question on whether Megadeth had ever inquired about his availability, Skolnick confirmed his role as a one-time "standby" guitarist.

Why Alex Skolnick Was on Standby for Megadeth

Bands employing "standby" musicians is nothing all that new. It's a way to safeguard a tour especially if you know that there's a possibility for disruption. Phil Demmel has famously stepped in for both Lamb of God and Slayer at different points and done an admirable job subbing in for absentee members.

In the case of Megadeth, Skolnick told Eonmusic, "There were a couple shows, actually, as recently as the Kiko Loureiro era, where I was on standby to fill in. Kiko's wife was giving birth, so there was a possibility of that, and they didn't know exactly when it was going to be, and there was a possibility it was going to conflict with a show or event. So it was on standby."

Loureiro, who joined Megadeth in 2015, became a father to twins in 2016.

As for experience with Megadeth, Skolnick shared, "I learned the songs. I was ready, but as it turned out, he didn't need to miss any shows. I've always been friends with the Megadeth camp, you know, mad respect for the band, but I like my role as... occasional possible understudy. [That] is as far as it's gone."

Could There Have Been More?

Within the chat, Skolnick reveals that he had "heard through the grapevine" years ago that there was some interest in him.

"I don't know, if I'd made a call secretly, and reached out to management, or whatever, and said; 'Hey, I really want to give this a shot,' I'm sure maybe it could have happened, but it was, pre-Marty [1989], and it was during the time Testament was just up and running, and I knew; 'okay, if I were to join this other thing...' At that time with Testament, we were really finding our footing, and establishing a sound with albums like The New Order and Practice What You Preach, now essential albums, and it just seemed like; 'Okay. I'm a part of this thing.'"

He continued, "I think at that point Megadeth had already had three guitar players, and there'd been so many members, so it was just clear; 'Okay, if you're in Megadeth, you don't know how long it's going to last.'"

As it turned out, the period in which Skolnick said he had heard there might have been interest came during a time in which Marty Friedman eventually took over. The guitarist actually served one of the longer tenures in the band from 1990 until he exited in 2000.

Meanwhile, Skolnick departed from Testament in 1992 to pursue other ventures and while he returned briefly on 2001's First Strike Deadly Strike (a re-recording of classic Testament songs), he officially rejoined full-time in 2005.