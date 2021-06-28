Testament, Exodus + Death Angel Announce 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

The U.S. leg of the 'Bay Strikes Back Tour' featuring Bay Area thrash icons Testament, Exodus and Death Angel has just been announced for this fall.

The three highly influential bands were all on tour together in early 2020 in Europe and were forced to return home early as countries began shutting down in the wake of the pandemic. Several of the bands' members and crew contracted COVID-19 and Death Angel drummer Will Carroll was in a coma and under intensive care at one point, later telling the story of how he thought he was in Hell and saw Satan before waking and recovering from the virus.

Needless to say, it will be a redemptive moment for the thrash trio once they get back on the road starting in October with a total of 30 dates on the books and Testament will make an appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September before the run starts.

Some of the dates, annotated below, are rescheduled stops from a previous Testament tour and tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for those shows. Check listings carefully.

Testament guitarist Eric Peterson exclaimed, "Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic! We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off supporting our newest release 'Titans of Creation!' Along with our brothers of thrash Exodus and Death Angel! Get your tickets now! Horns up!!!!!"

"YES!! Finally back on the road! This time we are bringing the 'Bay Strikes Back' to our own shores with our good friend's Testament and Death Angel," enthused Exodus' Gary Holt. "To say this is awesome would be an understatement! Cannot wait!!"

"At last the wait is over! We couldn’t be more pleased to announce the continuation of 'The Bay Strikes Back Tour' with our brothers Testament and Exodus! This leg takes us across the United States to bring our brand of Bay Area Thrash to live onstage, coming soon to a theater near you. Join us for a long-overdue release of some serious pent-up energy! We’re gonna blow the roof off these joints! Come be a part of these explosive performances," added Death Angel. See you soon!"

See the complete list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale on July 1 at 10AM local time.

Testament, Exodus + Death Angel 2021 Tour Dates

Nuclear Blast

Sept. 09 — Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival ^^

Oct. 06 — San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater

Oct. 07 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival ^^

Oct. 08 — San Diego, Calif. @ House Of Blues *

Oct. 10 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues *

Oct. 11 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Oct. 12 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater *

Oct. 14 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom *

Oct. 15 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Oct. 16 — Austin, Texas @ Emo's *

Oct. 17 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 18 — New Orleans, La. @ House Of Blues

Oct. 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade *

Oct. 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Oct. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA *

Oct. 23 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom *

Oct. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 26 — Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount *

Oct. 27 — Boston, Mass. @ House Of Blues *

Oct. 28 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 29 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Madison Theater

Oct. 30 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Nov. 01 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Nov. 02 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Nov. 04 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

Nov. 05 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge *

Nov. 07 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Nov. 09 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall *

Nov. 10 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot *

Nov. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House Of Blues ^

Nov. 27 — Oakland, Calif. @ The Fox

^^ Festival

^ No Exodus

* Rescheduled Testament Dates