Testament, Exodus + Death Angel Tour Dates Postponed Until 2022
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Strikes Back Tour, featuring Testament, Exodus and Death Angel, has been postponed until 2022.
“We were really on the fence with this decision,” Testament guitarist Eric Peterson said in a press release. “But seeing other bands make it through with a few mild cases and other bigger bands just cancelling their entire tours, we felt it is in our best interest to postpone these shows to '22.”
The trek was set to kick off next week in on Oct. 6 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. and end in late November.
“It gives none of us any pleasure to be the bearers of bad news yet again, but here we are. Although Bay Strikes Back is a top tour package for theaters, the reality is this: It can’t afford to take the risks that top grossing larger venue tours have been taking. The type of disruptions KISS and other large outdoor venue tours have experienced could cause our shows to be permanently cancelled - a lose/lose for everyone," Alex Skolnick added.
"The fact that a lower budget tour such as ours is limited to indoor venues with tight backstage space only adds to the risk. It should go without saying that calling off these dates was a ‘last resort’ decision, and everyone involved would much rather this weren’t the case. However, this is the new reality we’re all in. All we can do is hope for everyone’s understanding, which we ask for sincerely.”
Despite the postponement, all three bands will still play Aftershock Festival's Thursday night kickoff next week on Oct. 7 in Sacramento, Calif., and also their Nov. 27 hometown show in Oakland, Calif. See the full set of rescheduled dates below — new dates are set to be added over time, as well.
Exodus' Gary Holt noted that drummer Tom Hunting no longer needs chemotherapy and will be able to play their set at Aftershock next week, "but a full tour requires more preparation, so that is the good part.”
“Usually when I’m asked to contribute a quote to an announcement it pertains to something I’m extremely excited about,” Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda said. “In this case I’m gutted…No one was looking forward to this more than me. But, on the brighter side of things, the tour is in fact going to happen — just at a later time. And I can assure you that the already ravenous to play live members of Death Angel promise to provide a crushing set during a crushing tour. The Bay will strike back!”
Testament, Exodus + Death Angel 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
April 9, 2022 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater
April 10, 2022 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 12, 2022 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 13, 2022 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
April 15, 2022 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
April 16, 2022 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
April 19, 2022 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
April 20, 2022 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
April 21, 2022 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
April 22, 2022 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
April 23, 2022 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
April 26, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 27, 2022 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
April 30, 2022 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
May 1, 2022 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
May 2, 2022 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
May 3, 2022 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theater of Living Arts
May 5, 2022 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
May 6, 2022 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
May 7, 2022 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Madison Theater
May 9, 2022 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
May 10, 2022 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
May 11, 2022 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
May 12, 2022 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic Theatre
May 14, 2022 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
May 15, 2022 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
May 17, 2022 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
May 19, 2022 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
May 20, 2022 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot