Testament, Exodus + Death Angel Tour Dates Postponed Until 2022

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bay Strikes Back Tour, featuring Testament, Exodus and Death Angel, has been postponed until 2022.

“We were really on the fence with this decision,” Testament guitarist Eric Peterson said in a press release. “But seeing other bands make it through with a few mild cases and other bigger bands just cancelling their entire tours, we felt it is in our best interest to postpone these shows to '22.”

The trek was set to kick off next week in on Oct. 6 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. and end in late November.

“It gives none of us any pleasure to be the bearers of bad news yet again, but here we are. Although Bay Strikes Back is a top tour package for theaters, the reality is this: It can’t afford to take the risks that top grossing larger venue tours have been taking. The type of disruptions KISS and other large outdoor venue tours have experienced could cause our shows to be permanently cancelled - a lose/lose for everyone," Alex Skolnick added.

"The fact that a lower budget tour such as ours is limited to indoor venues with tight backstage space only adds to the risk. It should go without saying that calling off these dates was a ‘last resort’ decision, and everyone involved would much rather this weren’t the case. However, this is the new reality we’re all in. All we can do is hope for everyone’s understanding, which we ask for sincerely.”



Despite the postponement, all three bands will still play Aftershock Festival's Thursday night kickoff next week on Oct. 7 in Sacramento, Calif., and also their Nov. 27 hometown show in Oakland, Calif. See the full set of rescheduled dates below — new dates are set to be added over time, as well.

Exodus' Gary Holt noted that drummer Tom Hunting no longer needs chemotherapy and will be able to play their set at Aftershock next week, "but a full tour requires more preparation, so that is the good part.”

“Usually when I’m asked to contribute a quote to an announcement it pertains to something I’m extremely excited about,” Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda said. “In this case I’m gutted…No one was looking forward to this more than me. But, on the brighter side of things, the tour is in fact going to happen — just at a later time. And I can assure you that the already ravenous to play live members of Death Angel promise to provide a crushing set during a crushing tour. The Bay will strike back!”

Testament, Exodus + Death Angel 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

April 9, 2022 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater

April 10, 2022 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 12, 2022 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 13, 2022 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

April 15, 2022 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

April 16, 2022 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 19, 2022 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

April 20, 2022 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

April 21, 2022 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

April 22, 2022 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

April 23, 2022 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

April 26, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 27, 2022 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

April 30, 2022 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 1, 2022 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

May 2, 2022 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 3, 2022 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theater of Living Arts

May 5, 2022 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 6, 2022 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

May 7, 2022 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Madison Theater

May 9, 2022 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

May 10, 2022 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

May 11, 2022 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

May 12, 2022 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic Theatre

May 14, 2022 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

May 15, 2022 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

May 17, 2022 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

May 19, 2022 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

May 20, 2022 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot