Tetrarch Urge Self-Awareness With Powerful New Song ‘Addicted’

As we inch closer to the April 30 release date of Tetrarch's second album, Unstable, the band has dropped a music video for the fourth single, "Addicted."

Again, the band draws equal inspiration from hard rock and modern metal, with sharp, snappy and hook-intensive songwriting and undulating, churning rhythms that counter the punchy cadence of vocalist/guitarist Josh Fore.

"'Addicted' is a song about being consumed by something in life that to the outside eye may appear detrimental or dangerous," commented Fore.

"Even as our world may be spiraling away from us into chaos, there’s something that draws us towards our obsessions," he continued. "'Now I can see that the joke is on me' is that moment of self-awareness: that we cannot escape who we are and that we are stuck in our own addictions."

Of Unstable on the whole, lead guitarist Diamond Rowe offered, "The album has an overall theme of self-reflection and really looking at the relationships or parts of yourself/your life that you don’t like and getting out of those situations. It’s an angsty record."

"Musically, we were not timid in showing that we refuse to be boxed in as artists, and I think we really came out swinging with showing the world the type of band that we want to be. Freak did great for us and showed us that the music we were making was something that people wanted to hear, and that gave us the confidence to write and record this beast of an album," added Rowe.

Read the lyrics to "Addicted" directly below and watch the video at the bottom of the page. Pre-order your copy of Tetrarch's Unstable, out on Napalm Records, here.

Tetrarch, "Addicted" Lyrics

I feel it reaching out and trying to take hold of me

I’ve got the marks scratched across my skin

Can’t quite remember who I am

It is gripping me, it’s consuming me If I could run away not sure I would

Cause I never knew the loneliness could feel this good

And I don’t give a fuck about your concern

There’s nowhere I’d rather be I breathe this I want it

I’d sell my soul tonight

This flame keeps burning

It will never die

Now I can see that the joke is on me I’m addicted

I’m addicted You call me crazy but I like what this has done to me

It is a rush I wanna taste again

Could make it go away but what’s the fun in that

It is grabbing me it’s choking me (It’s choking me) It digs in deeper and it leaves another scar within

Don’t even know myself or where to begin

But you can keep your fucking thoughts to yourself

This is where I wanna be I breathe this I want it

I’d sell my soul tonight

This flame keeps burning it will never die

Now I can see

That the joke is on me I’m addicted

I’m addicted This thing is growing and it’s killing me

Out of control, blurring everything

I see Take it away this shit is ripping me apart

Take it away

Take it away

Take it I breathe this I want it

I’d sell my soul

Now I can see

That the joke is on me I breathe this I want it

I’d sell my soul tonight

This flame keeps burning it will never die

Now I can see

That the joke is on me I breathe this I want it

I’d sell my soul tonight

This flame keeps burning it will never die

Now I can see

That the joke is on me I’m addicted

I’m addicted

