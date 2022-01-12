Sevendust Book ‘Animosity’ 21st Anniversary U.S. Tour With Tetrarch + Dead Poet Society

Sevendust kicked off 2021 with a livestream performance of their classic album, Animosity, in full and those celebrations will continue this year with a 21st anniversary tour supporting the record alongside special guests Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society.

Animosity was released on Nov. 13, 2001 and yielded two of the band's most enduring hits, "Praise" and "Angel's Son," while peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 chart and occupied a spot for 13 weeks. In March of the following year, the record, Sevendust's third, was certified gold by the RIAA.

The album goes beyond just the singles though, which also included "Live Again," "Crucified" and "Xmas Day," with "Trust" and "Shine" in particular going on to become other fan favorites.

The U.S. tour is set to kick off on March 4 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and will wrap up later in the month in Nashville, Tennessee on March 27. View the complete list of stops below and look for tickets to go on sale Jan. 14. VIP packages are on sale now and to purchase, head here.

Dead Poet Society, who released their debut album -!- last year, are set to open each show while Tetrarch, who issued their sophomore record Unstable in 2021, will provide direct support to Sevendust.

Sevendust 'Animosity' 21st Anniversary Tour Dates With Tetrarch + Dead Poet Society

Sevendust 2022 Tour Sevendust loading...

March 04 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Diamond Ballroom

March 05 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 07 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

March 08 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

March 11 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

March 12 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 13 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

March 15 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

March 19 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

March 20 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

March 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

March 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

March 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

March 26 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory

March 27 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Wildhorse Saloon