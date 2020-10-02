Late Power Trip vocalist Riley Gale was an active member of his Dallas, Texas community and charity work was very important to him. In an effort to memorialize the rising metal star, the Dallas Hope Center is working on providing a library for its residents, dubbed the Riley Gale Library.

The Dallas Hope Center is an LGBTQ+ young adult homeless shelter with an aim to house residents between the ages of 18 and 24. The Center hopes to open a library within its facilities by December of this year and are welcoming donations of "gently used or new books" to occupy bookshelves.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, the Center detailed Gale's past involvement and his passion for reading.

To honor our friend Riley, we wanted to contribute to a cause that he was passionate about. Dallas Hope Charities was an important organization to Riley. Dallas Hope Charities provides care for those in need throughout the Dallas community. By collaborating and hosting several programs, Dallas Hope Charities provides food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all. The Dallas Hope Center is the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program. By helping provide inclusive spaces for at-risk, homeless LGBTQ youth (18 to 24), the Dallas Hope Center hopes to change the lives of those who experience high rates of conduct disorder, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal behavior. Our goal is to provide the Dallas Hope Center residents a full library by December 2020. A place that each resident can go to access a variety of books, request books they are interested in that we will provide, and socialize with one another. Riley Gale shared his love of reading with many of his friends, which is what led to the development of the Riley Gale Memorial Library. Please consider providing donations to us so that we can reach our goal of this library being ready before December 2020. Please consider donating gently used or new books to fill our library. We plan to give residents the ability to request specific books as they wish, and we will post those requests throughout our social media pages for anyone wanting to contribute. Our contact information is below, please email us if you would like to provide any type of donation or if you would like our direct phone number. Thank you! rileygalelibrary@gmail.com

PayPal: jeffreynolds@txmc@gmail.com

Venmo: @Vanessa-Reynolds-5

Gale died unexpectedly at the age of 34 on Aug. 24. He was remembered fondly by his peers in the metal and hardcore community and even received an on-air tribute on Fox News from pundit Greg Gutfeld, whom the vocalist had formed a friendship with.