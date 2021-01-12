The 1975 Cancel All Touring for 2021

The 1975 will be keeping a low profile throughout 2021 as the band just announced that they have canceled all touring for the year. The group cited their acknowledgement of the "incredibly difficult times" for a lot of people in their statement, sharing their wish that refunds would come sooner than later for those in need.

But while you may not be seeing The 1975 in person in 2021, there is good news as the band reveals that they will be starting their next album during the newly freed up time. Their statement can be read in full below:

We are really sorry to announce that we have made the decision to cancel all scheduled touring for 2021. These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later. We're currently making a new album and look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so. For information on refunds for Finsbury Park please go to your point of purchase. Stay safe and look after each other. Matty, George, Adam and Ross X

The decision to cancel the band's 2021 touring and start on a new record likely signals an abbreviated end to the group's touring support of their 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form.

The band started rolling out music from the record in August of 2019 with the song "People" and released seven songs leading into May of 2020 finishing with the track "Guys." The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last year and was a chart-topper in the U.K.