‘The Batman’ Trailer Is Using a Haunting Nirvana Song

The Batman should be one of 2021's bigger films, and thanks to the debut of a new trailer, Nirvana are getting some extra attention. The new trailer is soundtracked by the haunting Nevermind track "Something in the Way."

Though not the original Nirvana version of the song, composer Michael Giacchino's usage stays pretty close to the original, initially keeping the solemn and strummy vibe intact. Along the way though the song is enhanced with pianos, drums, keys, a humming vocal and later more orchestral flourishes helping to build the tension of the action that plays throughout the trailer.

In the trailer we get to see actor Robert Pattinson taking on the role of the caped crusader in writer-director Matt Reeves take on the comic franchise. Pattinson is shown both in and out of the famous Batman suit, as he's questioned by Commissioner Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) as The Riddler (Paul Dano) leaves him a series of clues through crime scenes.

The film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro. The Batman is currently expected to open on Oct. 1, 2021.

"Something In the Way" appeared on Nirvana's massive 1991 breakout album Nevermind as the final listed song on the record (there was a hidden track "Endless, Nameless"). Though not released as a single, it remained a popular deep cut and was included in the band's MTV Unplugged in New York performance as well.

The Batman Trailer