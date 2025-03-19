The Bear actor Matty Matheson has started a new hardcore band called Pig Pen with Alexisonfire guitarist Wade MacNeil.

Matheson, who's also chef and internet personality, portrayed Neil Fak in the highly successful Hulu series, which stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless). But now, Matheson has revealed that he started a band with MacNeil a few years ago.

"A few old friends got together a couple years ago and wrote and recorded 10 songs over two days. We just wanted to hang out and see what's up. This is our band. We are Pig Pen," Matheson wrote in the caption of an Instagram post with a clip of one of their music videos.

"A Matty hardcore band was long overdue," someone commented on Matheson's post.

"Man's just doing side quests now," another added.

There isn't any information about official singles or an album at this time, but their first show will take place Friday, April 25 at Sneaky Dee's in Toronto, Canada. Tickets for Pig Pen's show already sold out online, but fans can join a waitlist to see if more become available at a later time.

Who Else Is in Pig Pen?

A post on the band's own social media notes that Matheson is the vocalist of Pig Pen, MacNeil plays guitar and also provides vocals, Daniel Romano is on the guitar, Ian Ski Romano on drums and Tommy Major on bass.

MacNeil, who's also a member of the groups Gallows, Black Lungs and Dooms Children in addition to Alexisonfire, joked about his busy musical career in a post on his own Instagram.

"Just when you thought I couldn't possibly join another band. We go and start Pig Pen," he wrote in the caption.

He also shared a photo of the whole band on his page, which you can see below.

Matheson's Hardcore Background

Although some might think this is a new venture for Matheson, he actually played in hardcore bands before he became known as a chef. One of the bands he was in was called Sex Tears, which he discussed briefly during an episode of the Mythical Kitchen's Last Meals series.

Matheson explained during a Knotfest podcast interview that he stopped attending shows and really being involved with the music scene in his mid-20s, because that was when his culinary career started to take off.

After Power Trip's Riley Gale died a few years ago, Matheson made a social media post in tribute to the vocalist, which also contained a bit of detail about his own musical beginnings.

"In the hardcore scene I have met some of the best and worst people and the duds slip away but the good ones you hold onto. I held onto Riley! I would not be the person I am today without going to shows in Buffalo/Erie/Rochester/Syracuse/Albany in the late '90s/00s," he wrote.