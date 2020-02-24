The Black Keys Announce 35-Date Summer Tour

Let's rock, indeed! The Black Keys are hitting the road, appearing in 35 markets over a summer run that spans July into September.

The group will hit the road beginning July 7 in Seattle crossing the country, with the tour wrapping up in Jacksonville, Florida on Sept. 6.

The Grammy-winning rockers will be joined on the run by another big time Grammy winner, as blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will be on board for the majority of the run. In addition, Allah-Las, Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band and Yola will also play select dates during the tour. You can see who's playing what shows in the dates listed below.

Tickets for the run will go on sale this Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM local time via the band's website. The current run continues the band's support of their Let's Rock. album.

The Black Keys 2020 Summer Tour



July 7 - Seattle, Wash @ White River Amphitheatre*

July 8 - Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

July 10 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre%

July 11 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre*

July 12 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

July 14 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphtiheatre^

July 15 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

July 18 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

July 19 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

July 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

July 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center^

July 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center^

July 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

July 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre^

Aug. 11 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center#

Aug. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage#

Aug. 14 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater#

Aug. 15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview#

Aug. 16 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center#

Aug. 18 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion#

Aug. 19 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre#

Aug. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center#

Aug. 22 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion#

Aug. 23 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center#

Aug. 25 - Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

Aug. 26 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#

Aug. 28 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion#

Aug. 29 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

Aug. 30 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park#

Sept. 1 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion#

Sept. 2 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

Sept. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre#

Sept. 5 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

Sept. 6 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place#

* with Gary Clark Jr. and Jessy Wilson

% with Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson

^ with Gary Clark Jr. and The Marcus King Band

# with Gary Clark Jr. and Yola