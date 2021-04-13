The Black Keys Honor Blues Greats With ‘Delta Kream’ Covers Album

The Black Keys got their start embracing their blues roots and while they've found mainstream success in recent years, they're about to showcase some of their first blues loves with the new album, Delta Kream.

The band revealed the news via their newly launched Lonely Boys and Girls fan club, with those signing up gaining access to the brand new news first. This collection of covers is set for a May 14 release with pre-orders starting as of April 15.

So who made the cut for the Delta Kream covers collection? The duo take on some pretty iconic musicians with John Lee Hooker, R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough and and more being represented within this set.

The full track listing and artwork for The Black Keys' Delta Kream can be viewed below and if you sign up for the Lonely Boys and Girls fan club, you can also hear their take on John Lee Hooker and Bernard Besman's "Crawling Kingsnake."

The Black Keys, Delta Kream Artwork + Track Listing

Easy Eye Sound / Photo by William Eggleston

1. Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman)

2. Louise (Fred McDowell)

3. Poor Boy a Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside)

4. Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

5. Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside)

6. Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette)

7. Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

8. Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

9. Walk With Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

10. Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams)

11. Come On and Go With Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)