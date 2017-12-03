The Darkness Find ‘Happiness’ in the Belly of the Beast

The Darkness continue to deliver interesting music videos, this time going the animated route for their new clip for "Happiness."

Daniel DelPurgatorio directed the clip for Vitamin Pictures in Chicago, placing Justin Hawkins and his bandmates in the orbit of an amorous sea creature. After noticing the fellow beachgoers seemingly smitten and expressing their love, the beach-going singer gets swallowed up by the creature where he too is able to find his ideal mate in a mermaid that shows him the ways of the sea. But alas, this happy pairing doesn't quite make it the distance. Watch the clip in the player above and stick around for the fun ending.

Hawkins says of the track, "'Happiness' is about seeing only the golden sand and overlooking the broken glass. Hearing the waves crash and filtering out the grotesque cries of mating gulls. Smelling the distant odor of fresh chips and ignoring the stench of nearby dog shit. Happiness is a choice. Choose The Darkness."