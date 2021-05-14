The Devil Wears Prada Drop Primal New Song ‘Nightfall’

Find something of significance to hold onto as The Devil Wears Prada are ready to pummel you with the new song "Nightfall" from their upcoming ZII EP.

We're just a week out from the release of the highly anticipated follow up to their fan favorite Zombie EP and this latest primal slab of music from TDWP will certainly blow your hair back from its intensity.

"Sonically, I think 'Nightfall' is a celebration of what the band did for a long while," singer Mike Hranica says. "I remember that it's the first song I completed vocally and I know that it's straightforward — very much straightforward. Lyrically, an atmosphere is created concerning the attack rather than the anatomic details of the undead themselves. It's a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP."

Get a closer look at the song's lyrics below:

The Devil Wears Prada, "Nightfall" Lyrics

Night Fall

Night Fall

Rise Creeping up getting closer

All forms of prevention lost

Notify your ensuing ghost

The shadows move from East to west like clockwork

They’re hiding from the light

We sleep in anticipation

We awake in total fear

Every window boarded up

Our fate is drawing near Night Fall

Night Fall

We rise at night The sunrise

Brings an end

But can you make it ’til dawn?

You can’t hide

From the dead

But can you make it ’til dawn?

What walks beyond the doorway?

Looming torture / jaws baring Is this the night of our demise

Entwined with hell’s faces Can you make it ’til dawn?

Can you make it ’til dawn?

Can you make it ’til dawn? It’s that slow traverse

It’s that cold flesh

Moving in moving in Creeping up getting closer

All forms of prevention lost

Notify your ensuing ghost

The shadows move from East to west like clockwork

They’re hiding from the light

We sleep in anticipation

We awake in total fear

Every window boarded up

This is our time They rise at

Night Fall

The original Zombie EP arrived in 2010, with ZII viewed as being the next chapter in the story. "A goal we had for this EP was to pay tribute to ZI while honing in on the characteristics that we enjoy about heavy music today and the directions we want to see it heading. We just had our first song go to radio with 'Chemical,' and now in the same year, we will be releasing the heaviest music of our career with ZII," state the group. "This isn't just a new chapter for the Zombie EP; this is a new chapter for us as a band, and an opportunity to lean into both sounds in ways that feel better than ever. We've found our footing with these six members. Now we're stepping on the gas and not letting up."

TDWP summed it all up stating, "Before, there were five songs about how to fend off the apocalypse. Now, there are five songs of hopelessness against the hoard.”

Pre-orders for ZII, which also features the previously-released "Termination," are available here with the EP arriving on May 21. You can also look for the band playing a livestream event this Saturday (May 15), playing the ZII EP in full. Get tickets here.

The Devil Wears Prada, "Nightfall"