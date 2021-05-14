The Devil Wears Prada Drop Primal New Song ‘Nightfall’
Find something of significance to hold onto as The Devil Wears Prada are ready to pummel you with the new song "Nightfall" from their upcoming ZII EP.
We're just a week out from the release of the highly anticipated follow up to their fan favorite Zombie EP and this latest primal slab of music from TDWP will certainly blow your hair back from its intensity.
"Sonically, I think 'Nightfall' is a celebration of what the band did for a long while," singer Mike Hranica says. "I remember that it's the first song I completed vocally and I know that it's straightforward — very much straightforward. Lyrically, an atmosphere is created concerning the attack rather than the anatomic details of the undead themselves. It's a thumper with no introduction to kick off the EP."
Get a closer look at the song's lyrics below:
The Devil Wears Prada, "Nightfall" Lyrics
Night Fall
Night Fall
Rise
Creeping up getting closer
All forms of prevention lost
Notify your ensuing ghost
The shadows move from
East to west like clockwork
They’re hiding from the light
We sleep in anticipation
We awake in total fear
Every window boarded up
Our fate is drawing near
Night Fall
Night Fall
We rise at night
The sunrise
Brings an end
But can you make it ’til dawn?
You can’t hide
From the dead
But can you make it ’til dawn?
What walks beyond the doorway?
Looming torture / jaws baring
Is this the night of our demise
Entwined with hell’s faces
Can you make it ’til dawn?
Can you make it ’til dawn?
Can you make it ’til dawn?
It’s that slow traverse
It’s that cold flesh
Moving in moving in
Creeping up getting closer
All forms of prevention lost
Notify your ensuing ghost
The shadows move from
East to west like clockwork
They’re hiding from the light
We sleep in anticipation
We awake in total fear
Every window boarded up
This is our time
They rise at
Night Fall
The original Zombie EP arrived in 2010, with ZII viewed as being the next chapter in the story. "A goal we had for this EP was to pay tribute to ZI while honing in on the characteristics that we enjoy about heavy music today and the directions we want to see it heading. We just had our first song go to radio with 'Chemical,' and now in the same year, we will be releasing the heaviest music of our career with ZII," state the group. "This isn't just a new chapter for the Zombie EP; this is a new chapter for us as a band, and an opportunity to lean into both sounds in ways that feel better than ever. We've found our footing with these six members. Now we're stepping on the gas and not letting up."
TDWP summed it all up stating, "Before, there were five songs about how to fend off the apocalypse. Now, there are five songs of hopelessness against the hoard.”
Pre-orders for ZII, which also features the previously-released "Termination," are available here with the EP arriving on May 21. You can also look for the band playing a livestream event this Saturday (May 15), playing the ZII EP in full. Get tickets here.
