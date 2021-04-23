The Devil Wears Prada Debut Zombie-Themed Song ‘Termination’

The Devil Wears Prada will release the ZII EP, the thematic successor to their 2010 Zombie EP, on May 21 and the first new song, "Termination," has just dropped.

The song's message, although related to the concept of a zombie outbreak, is a relatable one nonetheless amid a year-long pandemic as it relays the struggle for the human species to survive, adapt and overcome in the face of adversity.

"I learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to imagine how a virus can seriously compromise our lives," said vocalist Mike Hranica of the new track.

"'Termination' makes mention of that and the greed that so often comes when humans fend only for themselves or when lying to protect reputation," he continued. "I didn't want to remake any part of the lyrical imaginings of the first EP, and the transformation mentioned in 'Termination' is a part of the new territory I hoped to create for ZII."

Regarding the return to this concept, the band stated, "There's no question that the Zombie EP is a fan favorite and a record that really set the pace for us as a heavier band. A goal we had for this EP was to pay tribute to ZI while honing in on the characteristics that we enjoy about heavy music today and the directions we want to see it heading."

"We just had our first song go to radio with 'Chemical', and now in the same year, we will be releasing the heaviest music of our career with ZII. This isn't just a new chapter for the Zombie EP; this is a new chapter for us as a band, and an opportunity to lean into both sounds in ways that feel better than ever. We've found our footing with these six members. Now we're stepping on the gas and not letting up," The Devil Wears Prada enthused.

Listen to "Termination" toward the bottom of the page, read the lyrics directly below and pre-order ZII here.

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

The Devil Wears Prada, "Termination" Lyrics

Acquiring against will

Shoveled around / living bodies

In the sense of projection

An offering for the economy The transfer begins

Purpose compromised

The transfer begins We all did our best

We didn’t choose violence

The exit is infection

We’ve met our, we’ve met our

Termination I don’t mean harm

I’m trying to understand

The state’s keeping secrets from me

But actuality is the undead threat The transfer begins We all did our best

We didn’t choose violence

The exit is infection

We’ve met our, we’ve met our

Termination No one should want to kill

But they were the first to die All sentiment has been lost

We’ve met our Termination

Are you living? Can you hear me?

Are you living? Can you hear me?

‘Cause they might be pretending

These weapons are for the dead’s ending

The Devil Wears Prada, "Termination"

The Devil Wears Prada, ZII Artwork + Track Listing

Solid State Records

01. "Nightfall"

02. "Forlorn"

03. "Termination"

04. "Nora"

05. "Contagion"