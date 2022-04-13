Someone's got a big birthday this year and it's The Fest! The annual rite of punk rock passage is celebrating 20 years in business, rocking the Florida fans while bringing some of the best of punk to the masses. While the full lineup has yet to be revealed, organizers just provided a significant amount of the bill for 2022 with a handful of acts already confirmed for multiple sets.

Veteran bands Hot Water Music, Bouncing Souls, Anti-Flag, Samiam, Piebald and The Flatliners sit atop the bill, each playing two sets over the course of the three-day weekend, which is set for Oct. 28-30 in Gainesville, Florida.

Avail, Cursive, the Suicide Machines, Iron Chic, the Ergs!, War on Women, comedian Chris Gethard, City of Caterpillar, Into It. Over It., Cobra Skulls, Twelve Hour Turn, Mustard Plug, Toys That Kill, Tim Barry, the Dopamines, F.Y.P. and many, many more have already been confirmed for the weekend, with more acts expected to follow during a June 6 announcement.

"HOLY SHIT!!! We made it, baby! TWENTY YEARS!!! That’s right. This year we party even harder and celebrate the 20th installment of the biggest punk rock family reunion in the world. We can’t wait to see all and I mean ALL of our FEST FRIENDS from all over the world this year," state the organizers. "For some of you it has been a really long time so strap in and let’s turn this beast of a year up to 11. For now, we are just super excited to share with you the first big batch of bands confirmed for the big FEST 20 year anniversary." Get a closer look at the lineup in The Fest admat at the bottom of this article.

Fest 20 passes and hotel packages will go on sale next Wednesday (April 20) at 12N ET. Three-day passes are starting at $175 and for every 500 passes sold, the price will increase, so it's best to act early. Head here for additional ticketing info.

The Gainseville-set music weekend will take place at the city's many music venues, including Bo Diddley Plaza, The Wooly, Vivid Music Hall, Vecinos, Downtown Fats, Boca Fiesta/Palomino, The Hippodrome and Loosey’s, which are all within a four block radius. Heartwood is the other venue for the weekend, just south of the others on Main Street. Check out the Fest 20 website for any additional questions about the music weekend.

The Fest 20

