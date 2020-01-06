The Ghost Inside Plan Charity Event for Australia Wildfire Relief

The Ghost Inside have planned a charity event to raise money to donate to Australia, which has been plagued with horrendous wildfires for weeks now. The event will take place Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the Australian state of Victoria, prior to their performance at the UNIFY Gathering festival later on in the week.

"We threw together an event for Wednesday over at the UNIFY office. We’re going to try and raise a little bit of money for bushfire relief," the band said in a video on their Twitter. They have exclusive merchandise items that will be for sale, including shirts that will not be sold at the festival, records, posters and more.

"We’ll be hanging out taking pictures, signing whatever, and we’ll also have our backdrop for the show hanging up somewhere so you can come sign it, it’ll be like a nice little guestbook, so you can see your name in lights on Saturday at the festival," they continued.

Though the band aren't sure exactly where they'll be sending the money to yet, they are going to research which organization would benefit the most from it at this time. "There’s no way we could come here at this time, see what’s going on and not try to do our part. So hopefully we’ll see you Wednesday and hopefully this is a super-serious video with super-serious faces.”

The band's event will be held at 4pm this Wednesday at the UNIFY office, located at 24Hundred, 51 Wangaratta St, Richmond VIC 3121. To see the list of organizations you can make donations to in order to assist with the bushfire relief, click here.