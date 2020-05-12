The Ghost Inside Pummel With New Song ‘Pressure Point’
The Ghost Inside are back and continuing the rollout of new music. Having issued their first new song last month in nearly five years following a long physical recovery process from a tragic bus accident, the members of The Ghost Inside have another new track to share. Have a listen to "Pressure Point" in the player below.
The new song calls out the fake sympathy of certain acquaintances. Bassist Jim Riley says, “Almost all TGI songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope. On this record we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we’ve been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn. We feel like the album as a whole will give you that hopeful feeling, even though a song like ‘Pressure Point; might not do that by itself. Instead we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we’ve ever had. We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you’re just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud fuck will get the job done.“
It's a brutally heavy cut, with the angst jumping right out at the listener. Check out the lyrics for the song below.
Don’t pretend that we’re in this together
There are answers to these questions that you don’t wanna know
The truth (the truth) doesn’t make it better
Some things are better left alone
Misery doesn’t love company
And I refuse to be defined by suffering
Talking tragedy like a broken record
How many times must I relive this hell?
Are you really by my side or do you just want another story to tell?
Fuck this fake sympathy
You’re just a snake in disguise
Fuck this fake sympathy
You’re everything I despise
Disappear
I don’t know what comes next but I know what’s best for me
Without you here
Disappear
Deeply marked by life but these scars will finally heal
When you disappear
No future in the past and I can’t move forward
If you’re pulling me back
Face to face with my fears
They all will disappear
The reality is you only get what you give
But you won’t listen to a word I say
Make no mistake you could never relate
You weren’t there that day
I can’t keep it together - I’m about to break
Fuck this fake sympathy
You’re just a snake in disguise
Fuck this fake sympathy
You’re everything I despise
Disappear
I don’t know what comes next but I know what’s best for me
Without you here
Disappear
Deeply marked by life but these scars will finally heal
When you disappear
No future in the past and I can’t move forward
If you’re pulling me back
Face to face with my fears. They all will disappear
How can I move forward if you’re pulling me back?
How can I move forward if you’re pulling me back?
I looked death in the eyes
I’ve come too far
So now I have to cut you out
Cut you out like the leech that you are
I looked death in the eyes
I’ve come too far
So now I have to cut you out like the leech that you are
"Pressure Point" comes on the heels of last month's new song "Aftermath," with both tracks targeted for the band's self-titled album, which is due on June 5. You can pre-order the set here.
One note before checking out the "Pressure Point" lyric video is that is has been identified by Epilepsy Action as having the potential to trigger a seizure, so if you have photosensitive epilepsy, viewer discretion is advised.
The Ghost Inside, "Pressure Point"
