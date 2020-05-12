The Ghost Inside Pummel With New Song ‘Pressure Point’

The Ghost Inside are back and continuing the rollout of new music. Having issued their first new song last month in nearly five years following a long physical recovery process from a tragic bus accident, the members of The Ghost Inside have another new track to share. Have a listen to "Pressure Point" in the player below.

The new song calls out the fake sympathy of certain acquaintances. Bassist Jim Riley says, “Almost all TGI songs take the listener on a journey from dark to light or from despair to hope. On this record we made a conscious effort to let individual songs explore different emotions we’ve been experiencing and not force them to have a positive turn. We feel like the album as a whole will give you that hopeful feeling, even though a song like ‘Pressure Point; might not do that by itself. Instead we embraced being pissed off and let it pour out through some of the most aggressive and pointed lyrics we’ve ever had. We try to avoid cursing in our songs but sometimes you’re just so fed up that nothing less than a big loud fuck will get the job done.“

It's a brutally heavy cut, with the angst jumping right out at the listener. Check out the lyrics for the song below.

Don’t pretend that we’re in this together

There are answers to these questions that you don’t wanna know

The truth (the truth) doesn’t make it better

Some things are better left alone Misery doesn’t love company

And I refuse to be defined by suffering Talking tragedy like a broken record

How many times must I relive this hell?

Are you really by my side or do you just want another story to tell? Fuck this fake sympathy

You’re just a snake in disguise

Fuck this fake sympathy

You’re everything I despise Disappear

I don’t know what comes next but I know what’s best for me

Without you here Disappear

Deeply marked by life but these scars will finally heal

When you disappear No future in the past and I can’t move forward

If you’re pulling me back

Face to face with my fears

They all will disappear The reality is you only get what you give

But you won’t listen to a word I say

Make no mistake you could never relate

You weren’t there that day

I can’t keep it together - I’m about to break Fuck this fake sympathy

You’re just a snake in disguise

Fuck this fake sympathy

You’re everything I despise Disappear

I don’t know what comes next but I know what’s best for me

Without you here Disappear

Deeply marked by life but these scars will finally heal

When you disappear No future in the past and I can’t move forward

If you’re pulling me back

Face to face with my fears. They all will disappear How can I move forward if you’re pulling me back?

How can I move forward if you’re pulling me back? I looked death in the eyes

I’ve come too far

So now I have to cut you out

Cut you out like the leech that you are I looked death in the eyes

I’ve come too far

So now I have to cut you out like the leech that you are

"Pressure Point" comes on the heels of last month's new song "Aftermath," with both tracks targeted for the band's self-titled album, which is due on June 5. You can pre-order the set here.

One note before checking out the "Pressure Point" lyric video is that is has been identified by Epilepsy Action as having the potential to trigger a seizure, so if you have photosensitive epilepsy, viewer discretion is advised.

The Ghost Inside, "Pressure Point"