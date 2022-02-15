The Hu Book 2022 ‘Black Thunder’ North American Tour

The Hu will be plenty busy this spring in the lead up to their next studio album. The Mongolian rock band just announced their "Black Thunder" tour set to roll out in April and May of this year.

The band will kick off the run April 16 in San Diego, with the next month-and-a-half seeing them his a wealth of U.S. markets before wrapping up the run on May 31 in Mexico City, Mexico. All cities, dates and venues and be seen below.

The Hu enjoyed their breakout with the 2019 album The Gerag, but they've been steadily working on the follow-up which is expected to arrive this fall. Speaking about what fans can expect from the "Black Thunder" tour, the group offered, "We’re excited to be performing songs from our new album including 'Mother Nature,' 'Tatar Warrior' and 'ShihiHutu.' We have been working hard on our second album and hope to have it ready soon. It will be focused on showing the unique qualities of the Hunnu Rock genre and consists of many new songs that reinforce the different aspects of it. So far we’ve been getting positive response from our fans and we can’t wait to perform all of our new songs for them."

As for the tour moniker, they added, "We originated in Mongolia and through our music we try to make our fans feel the freedom and energy of the spirit of our vast land and high mountains. Likewise, the 'Black Thunder' name is inspired by the unique scenery that can only be seen in Mongolia in which the thunder rumbles right before the rain in the high mountains, the number of clouds in the sky and the force of the lightning are heard, and seen many, many miles away We tried to communicate the energy and feeling you would get experiencing that and hence we named the tour 'Black Thunder.'"

Tickets for the tour will be available through fan pre-sale starting tomorrow (Feb. 16), local pre-sale on Feb. 17 and to the general public as of this Friday (Feb. 18). All ticket sale times will start at 10AM local time. Check the band's website for ticketing info. Plus, there are VIP options available here.

As for the band's new album, it was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia over the last several months. The album will eventually be released through the band's current deal with Better Noise Music.

The Hu "Black Thunder" 2022 Tour

April 15 - Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay

April 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 19 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

April 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

April 22 - Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 23 - Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre

April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

April 26 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom / Domino Room / Annex

April 28 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

April 29 - Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theatre

April 30 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The Elm

May 2 - Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center

May 3 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

May 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

May 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

May 7 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theatre

May 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

May 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

May 11 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

May 13 - Portland, Maine @ State Theater

May 14 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

May 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

May 17 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

May 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

May 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 21 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm

May 22 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 25 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Bham

May 26 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Hall

May 27 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

May 28 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 29 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 31 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario

