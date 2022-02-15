The Hu Book 2022 ‘Black Thunder’ North American Tour
The Hu will be plenty busy this spring in the lead up to their next studio album. The Mongolian rock band just announced their "Black Thunder" tour set to roll out in April and May of this year.
The band will kick off the run April 16 in San Diego, with the next month-and-a-half seeing them his a wealth of U.S. markets before wrapping up the run on May 31 in Mexico City, Mexico. All cities, dates and venues and be seen below.
The Hu enjoyed their breakout with the 2019 album The Gerag, but they've been steadily working on the follow-up which is expected to arrive this fall. Speaking about what fans can expect from the "Black Thunder" tour, the group offered, "We’re excited to be performing songs from our new album including 'Mother Nature,' 'Tatar Warrior' and 'ShihiHutu.' We have been working hard on our second album and hope to have it ready soon. It will be focused on showing the unique qualities of the Hunnu Rock genre and consists of many new songs that reinforce the different aspects of it. So far we’ve been getting positive response from our fans and we can’t wait to perform all of our new songs for them."
As for the tour moniker, they added, "We originated in Mongolia and through our music we try to make our fans feel the freedom and energy of the spirit of our vast land and high mountains. Likewise, the 'Black Thunder' name is inspired by the unique scenery that can only be seen in Mongolia in which the thunder rumbles right before the rain in the high mountains, the number of clouds in the sky and the force of the lightning are heard, and seen many, many miles away We tried to communicate the energy and feeling you would get experiencing that and hence we named the tour 'Black Thunder.'"
Tickets for the tour will be available through fan pre-sale starting tomorrow (Feb. 16), local pre-sale on Feb. 17 and to the general public as of this Friday (Feb. 18). All ticket sale times will start at 10AM local time. Check the band's website for ticketing info. Plus, there are VIP options available here.
As for the band's new album, it was recorded in their homeland of Mongolia over the last several months. The album will eventually be released through the band's current deal with Better Noise Music.
The Hu "Black Thunder" 2022 Tour
April 15 - Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphrey's Concerts By the Bay
April 17 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 19 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
April 21 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
April 22 - Indio, Calif. @ Coachella
April 23 - Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre
April 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre
April 26 - Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom / Domino Room / Annex
April 28 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
April 29 - Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theatre
April 30 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The Elm
May 2 - Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center
May 3 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
May 4 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
May 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
May 7 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theatre
May 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
May 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
May 11 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
May 13 - Portland, Maine @ State Theater
May 14 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
May 16 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
May 17 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
May 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore
May 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz
May 21 - Charleston, S.C. @ Music Farm
May 22 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 25 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City Bham
May 26 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Little Rock Hall
May 27 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
May 28 - The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 29 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 31 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario