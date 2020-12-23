The Killers May Already Be Teasing a New Album

The Killers appear to have another album ready to go, dropping what looks to be a track listing online via their social media with the potential title A List.

The tease features 11 song titles with the artistically scratched out potential moniker, though the band did not offer any further info. And while The Killers did just release their Imploding the Mirage album back in August, the arrival of another full-length album is not a total surprise to fans of the band.

In fact, singer Brandon Flowers implied a new record was already in the works while promoting Imploding the Mirage with NME earlier this year. You can thank the pandemic's altering of traditional album support plans for the potential upcoming release.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers stated at the time. “We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California."

He added, “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful. I’m not writing a quarantine album or anything like that. You kind of just start hitting your stride when you’re finishing a record. You’re writing lyrics, you’re mixing everything, you’re in it – then you go on tour. It’s interesting to not be going on tour and having any of that stuff taking up my brain. I just went right back to the piano. I was already exercising my songwriting muscles so a lot of it came very quickly. Something powerful happened when I shut off the part of my brain that runs towards the grind and just started running towards the creative part of my brain.”

Flowers stated at the time he expected the record to arrive ahead of the band's 2021 summer tour, adding, "I’m excited. It might be better than this one.”

While official details of a new album have yet to be revealed, the dropping of the track listing tease suggests that The Killers may even be ahead of schedule on the timeline Flowers teased earlier this year. Stay tuned for more details.