The Mars Volta Reveal ‘La Realidad de Los Suenos’ Vinyl Box Set

UPDATE: The Clouds Hill label have paid off their tease, revealing that La Realidad de Los Suenos is the title of a new 18-LP vinyl box set spanning The Mars Volta's career. The set includes all of their studio albums plus unreleased material from the De-Loused in the Comatorium sessions, a photo book and pins. Get more details here.

Could a Mars Volta return soon be a reality or does the long dormant band have something else in the works? That's the big question after a new social media teaser popped up Thursday (March 4) morning from Clouds Hill music.

The cryptic teaser only lasts for seven seconds but does include a few quick flashing clues. There's a puppet like creature that turns up in view then a logo that quickly flashes The Mars Volta and the words "La Realidad de Los Suenos," which translates to The Reality of Dreams.

In addition, the Clouds Hill twitter account also offered in giant letters "COMING SOON" with the hashtag #THEMARSVOLTA. Check it out below.

The Mars Volta was formed after the initial split of At the Drive In, with guitarist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala leading the way. They were quite prolific issuing six studio albums in just under a decade, and they even took home a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song "Wax Simulacra" off The Bedlam in Goliath album.

After support of the group's 2012 album, Noctourniquet, guitarist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez put the band on hiatus and in early 2013 singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala revealed that the group had split. In the years since, there has been talk of a possible reunion, most recently with Rodriguez-Lopez and Bixler-Zavala working on new material as of 2019.

Just last month, Clouds Hill acquired the rights to the band's discography which explains why the label would be teasing something concerning the band. Within the comments on the tweet itself, the label suggested they might reveal more information if the fans got the band trending on social media.

While there are some hoping this signifies the possibility of new music, there's also speculation that the label's acquiring of the catalog could be a tease for some reissues in the works. Stay tuned.