The Smile (ft. Radiohead Members) Announce First North American Tour

The supergroup The Smile — featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner — has announced their very first North American tour in support of their debut album A Light for Attracting Attention, which just came out last month.

The run is set to kick off Nov. 14 in Providence, R.I. and will wrap up in late December in Los Angeles, Calif. According to Setlist.fm, the group has only played a collective total of 20 performances since they debuted in May of 2021 at the Glastonbury Festival in England. While they've played various countries in Europe, this upcoming tour will be their very first time playing in both the U.S. and Canada.

See the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale June 17 and can be purchased through The Smile's website.

Greenwood described how The Smile came to fruition in an interview with NME in September, which was while the band was still in its infancy.

"The Smile came about from just wanting to work on music with Thom in lockdown. We didn’t have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together. It’s been very stop-start, but it’s felt a happy way to make music," the guitarist said.

At the time, the supergroup hadn't finished their debut album yet, and it was unclear whether or not they planned to tour in support of it.

"But it feels like we now have to start engaging with the outside world, having worked on this stuff alone. That’s the test, when people finally hear it. I’m looking forward to that, as what the outside world makes of you is more than half the reason for doing it," the rocker continued. "I’ve never understood the idea of music for its own sake. I remember bands I like who brought out albums I thought were disappointing. The fear of that is a big one. I’ve not met anyone who claims they don’t think about that stuff.”

The Smile 2022 North American Tour Dates

Nov. 14 - Providence, R.I. @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Nov. 16 - Boston, Mass, @ Roadrunner

Nov. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre

Nov. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein

Nov. 23 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Nov. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

Nov. 28 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre -

Nov. 29 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

Dec. 01 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Dec. 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Dec. 06 - New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 08 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Dec. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Dec. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Dec. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theater

Dec. 18 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 21 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Shrine Auditorium