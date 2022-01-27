Thom Yorke + Jonny Greenwood Reveal The Smile’s Second Single ‘The Smoke’

The Smile are going a bit more subtle with their second single, the understated bass-led "The Smoke." The band, consisting of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, have definitely offered a change of pace after the high energy debut "You Will Never Work in Television Again."

The new song follows a cool stroll along the bass line, with Yorke using some of his falsetto vocal to give the track a voice. If anything, it's a jazzier offering that is fleshed out with guest turns by tuba player Theon Cross and jazz trumpeter Byron Wallen, along with saxophonists Chelsea Carmichael and Jason Yarde, trombonist Nathaniel Cross and multi-instrumentalist Robert Stillman.

The track comes with a new video shot with 16mm film by writer/director Mark Jenkin. You can check it out below. "The Smoke" is available via streaming services here.

The Smile, "The Smoke"

The new track arrives just as The Smile are ramping up to some major performances to help launch the new band. The group previously announced that they will play a trio of shows over a 16-hour span, taking place in three time zones. The shows will take place at Magazine London on Jan. 29 and 30, with each of the shows being livestreamed in real time to a global audience. You can check out the air times for your particular time zone below and for additional info, check here.

BROADCAST #1: London – 8PM Sat. / New York – 3PM Sat. / Los Angeles – 12PM Sat. / Sydney – 7AM Sun. / Tokyo – 5AM Sun.

BROADCAST #2: London – 1AM Sun. / New York – 8PM Sat. / Los Angeles – 5PM Sat. / Sydney – 12PM Sun. / Tokyo – 10AM Sun.

BROADCAST #3: London – 11AM Sun. / New York – 6AM Sun. / Los Angeles – 3AM Sun. / Sydney – 10PM Sun. / Tokyo – 8PM Sun.

The Smile continue to work on new music following the release of the two singles and more is expected to follow in the coming months.