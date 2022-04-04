Radiohead Offshoot The Smile Return With the Cinematic ‘Pana-Vision’

The Smile, the art-rock trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, released the fourth in a series of spacey, jazz-minded singles on Sunday (April 3). This one's called "Pana-vision," the cinematic title perfectly befitting the picturesque piano-driven exploration.

The track follows The Smiles' more guitar-led "Skirting on the Surface," issued last month, as well as early singles "The Smoke" and "You Will Never Work in Television Again," both from January.

Listen to "Pana-vision" near the bottom of the post.

The Smile formed last year and made their live debut in a surprise appearance at that May's Glastonbury Festival. As evidenced in the songs they've shared so far, their music is a welcome sound for fans of Radiohead's experimental mid-period works such as Kid A (2000) and Amnesiac (2001).

"The Smile came about from just wanting to work on music with Thom in lockdown," Greenwood, also an accomplished film composer, explained to NME in 2021. "We didn't have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together. It's been very stop-start, but it's felt a happy way to make music."

Pointing to a full The Smile album, he added, "Lots of it is just about finished. We're sitting in front of a pile of music, working out what will make the record. We're thinking of how much to include, whether it's really finished or if there are a few guitars that need fixing. I'd hope it'll come out soon, but I'm the wrong person to ask."

The Smile, "Pana-vision"

