The Sword's "Used Future" tour is getting underway tonight (March 21) in the band's hometown of Austin, Texas and they're inviting fans around the world to catch the show. You can watch the live stream in the player above at 9:40PM ET / 8:40PM CT, and for those who are not available to watch at that time, the show will be archived for viewing at a later time.

The performance will take place at the Mohawk in Austin and will serve as a solid teaser for the band's upcoming new album, Used Future, which will be released Friday (March 23). The Sword recently unleashed the new song "Deadly Nightshade," that you can check out here. The album is available for pre-order both here and here.

You can catch the Sword on tour at these stops. There are also VIP packages available for the shows at this location.

11 Best Stoner Rock + Metal Albums